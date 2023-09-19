Cubs roster move: Nick Madrigal to injured list, Jared Young recalled

Nick Madrigal left Saturday's game in Arizona with what was reported as a hamstring injury. This has happened to Madrigal repeatedly during his Cubs tenure.

Now it's putting him on the injured list:

#Cubs place Nick Madrigal on the 10-day IL retro to 9/17 with a right hamstring strain. Jared Young has been recalled from Triple-A Iowa. — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) September 19, 2023

This means Christopher Morel at third base and Patrick Wisdom at first against Pirates lefthander Bailey Falter, as the lineup was recently posted. In general, I'd think Wisdom will get the bulk of the third base time. This puts Madrigal out for most of the rest of the regular season.

Young batted. 171/.256/.371 (6-for-35) with one home run in 13 games for the Cubs earlier this year. He previously wore No. 74, which is now taken by Jose Cuas, so Young likely gets a new number. He'll probably be used mostly as a pinch hitter.

Today's game preview will post at 4:30 p.m. CT.