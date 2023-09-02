Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds preview, Saturday 9/2, 5:40 CT

Saturday notes...

STREAKING: The Cubs have not lost back-to-back to the same opponent in 53 games, since July 1-2 at home against the Guardians. That is tied for their second-longest such streak since 1901. They also went 53 in a row to finish the 1908 season. The final game was their pennant-winning 4-2 victory over the Giants at New York in the replay of the “Merkle’s Boner” tie. The Cubs went 41-10-2 in that streak. They are 34-19 this year. Their all-time record is 64 games to close out 1906. They were 55-8-1 in that streak. This year’s Cubs have avoided a second loss 12 times during their streak, including each of their last five series and seven of their last eight. They have not lost two in a row on the road since they dropped two straight at Anaheim, June 6-8, and fell to a season-worst 26-36. They have played 73 games since then, going 46-27. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Ian Happ went 3-for-7 in the doubleheader Friday with a double, a home run and two walks. His hitting streak is now at 10 games, in which he is batting .342/.432/.711 (13-for-38) with five doubles, three home runs, 10 RBI and eight runs scored. He also improved his career numbers at GABP to .327/.431/.742 in 47 games, with 17 home runs. ALSO A HOT HITTER: Cody Bellinger, last six games: .360/.385/.680 (9-for-25) with two doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI.

Saturday night baseball at GABP.



Javier Assad, RHP vs. Andrew Abbott, LHP

Javier Assad had an excellent August: 2.48 ERA, 1.035 WHIP in five starts covering 29 innings.

His last outing before he was placed in the rotation was against the Reds July 31 at Wrigley Field, where he threw 3⅔ shutout innings and struck out four. Just keep up the good work, Javier.

Andrew Abbott started that July 31 game for the Reds and the Cubs scored four runs off him in 3⅓ innings, including a home run by Dansby Swanson.

Abbott did not have a good August. In five starts he posted a 6.08 ERA and 1.732 WHIP with a high walk rate (12 in 23⅔ innings). He’s had that high walk rate all year

He has reached a career high in total innings (132⅔ split between the minor leagues and the Reds), so perhaps the Cubs can take advantage of that.

