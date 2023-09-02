Cub Tracks’ one more for meatloaf

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

GAME ONE

For the first time in franchise history, the Cubs have gone from 10 games below .500 to 10 games above .500 in the same season. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) September 1, 2023

The legend of Jordan Wicks continues.

Jordan Wicks, 93mph ⛽️...and mean mugs his way off the field. pic.twitter.com/682JEO44Ev — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 1, 2023

Belli is BALLIN'



He's got all three of our RBIs today! pic.twitter.com/2JD2T5sopt — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 1, 2023

Justin Bieber has just left Great American Ball Park!@suzuki_seiya_sb pic.twitter.com/voJfFNKnhQ — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 1, 2023

.@ihapp_1's back in his Happ-y place



Never leave Cincy without a dinger! pic.twitter.com/ZSugPqnfyY — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 1, 2023

GAME TWO

The #Cubs today reinstated RHP José Cuas from the bereavement list and optioned LHP Anthony Kay to @IowaCubs in advance of the second contest of the team’s split doubleheader against the Reds at Great American Ball Park. pic.twitter.com/SLQ7dS1gEO — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 1, 2023

Belli homers in back-to-back games! pic.twitter.com/WEPF1V5Z6e — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 1, 2023

But Adbert Alzolay did not close the door, Yan Gomes had a throwing error, and the Cubs went down to a 3-2 loss and a DH split. Hey, if the Cubs win today, they’re 10 over .500 again.

As always, we await developments.

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views.

Five days after the Reds traveling party spent more than 8 hours on their charter plane on a tarmac in PHX they’re experiencing a COVID outbreak.



Lively and Cruz join Greene on COVID IL. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubMLB) September 1, 2023

Brennen Davis has rejoined the @IowaCubs roster. Wonderful sight.



He will wear #27 and is available off the bench tonight.



First pitch at 5:35 PM eastern on @IowasHope and https://t.co/bLkOWaECvR. pic.twitter.com/7wpo0XfQXm — Alex Cohen (@voiceofcohen2) August 31, 2023

