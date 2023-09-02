Cub Tracks’ one more for meatloaf

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
GAME ONE
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 1, 2023
Final (Game 1): #Cubs 6, Reds 2. pic.twitter.com/h6x5mh6RfM
For the first time in franchise history, the Cubs have gone from 10 games below .500 to 10 games above .500 in the same season.— Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) September 1, 2023
The legend of Jordan Wicks continues.
Jordan Wicks, 93mph ⛽️...and mean mugs his way off the field. pic.twitter.com/682JEO44Ev— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 1, 2023
Touch 'em all, Belli! pic.twitter.com/ebswIBqigV— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 1, 2023
Belli is BALLIN'— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 1, 2023
He's got all three of our RBIs today! pic.twitter.com/2JD2T5sopt
Justin Bieber has just left Great American Ball Park!@suzuki_seiya_sb pic.twitter.com/voJfFNKnhQ— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 1, 2023
.@ihapp_1's back in his Happ-y place— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 1, 2023
Never leave Cincy without a dinger! pic.twitter.com/ZSugPqnfyY
Game 1 W @WatchMarquee @Cubs pic.twitter.com/cOWzOjalml— Elise Menaker (@EliseMenaker) September 1, 2023
GAME TWO
The #Cubs today reinstated RHP José Cuas from the bereavement list and optioned LHP Anthony Kay to @IowaCubs in advance of the second contest of the team’s split doubleheader against the Reds at Great American Ball Park. pic.twitter.com/SLQ7dS1gEO— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 1, 2023
Belli homers in back-to-back games! pic.twitter.com/WEPF1V5Z6e— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 1, 2023
.@ihapp_1 with the go-ahead RBI! pic.twitter.com/2d3Ev6G7hE— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 2, 2023
But Adbert Alzolay did not close the door, Yan Gomes had a throwing error, and the Cubs went down to a 3-2 loss and a DH split. Hey, if the Cubs win today, they’re 10 over .500 again.
As always, we await developments.
Five days after the Reds traveling party spent more than 8 hours on their charter plane on a tarmac in PHX they’re experiencing a COVID outbreak.— Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubMLB) September 1, 2023
Lively and Cruz join Greene on COVID IL.
Brennen Davis has rejoined the @IowaCubs roster. Wonderful sight.— Alex Cohen (@voiceofcohen2) August 31, 2023
He will wear #27 and is available off the bench tonight.
First pitch at 5:35 PM eastern on @IowasHope and https://t.co/bLkOWaECvR. pic.twitter.com/7wpo0XfQXm
- Tom Verducci (Sports Ilustrated*): Young pitchers have never been worked less, so why are they still getting injured? “What happened to developing young starters?”
- Bill Felber (Call to the Pen*): In the NL Wild Card race, Pythagoras is a big Chicago Cubs fan. “Looking at the two teams’ Pythagorean records, Chicago has a legit chance to make a run at the Brewers.”
- Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): Another big-game performance from Cubs rookie. “The Reds didn’t make it easy on Wicks...but the lefty remained composed and limited the damage throughout his outing.”
- Mark Sheldon (MLB.com*): Cody Bellinger lifts Cubs to win as Ashcraft finds trouble in 6th. “Bellinger delivered two hits and three RBIs for Chicago...”
- Doug Gray (Redleg Nation*): Noelvi Marte walks off the Cubs in a 3-2 comeback Reds win. “... he lined a single into center for a walk-off win to give Cincinnati a split of the doubleheader.”
- Brad Wakai (Fan Nation*): Chicago Cubs Ace a major contender for Cy Young. “Justin Steele has played his way into Cy Young contention.”
- Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Jordan Wicks, Javier Assad show Cubs are on right track after pitching development overhaul. ”... Ross and the Cubs see more in them than what the numbers may suggest.
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Kyle Hendricks is looking like the playoff-savvy veteran of old for the Chicago Cubs — and just in time for a pennant race. “He has been relying on his fastball and changeup while reducing his curveball usage, noting that he hasn’t had a consistent feel for the pitch.”
- Brad Wakai (Fan Nation*): Chicago Cubs chasing team history in final month. “... the combination of power and speed on this 2023 team is something that the Cubs franchise has never seen before.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Matt Shaw makes another Top-100 List, plays a little third base. “Getting him some time at third base, then, is a wise move. And not a coincidence.” Evan Altman has more.
- Bill Ladson (MLB.com*): No. 14 prospect Alexander Canario joins big league club. “After dislocating his left shoulder and breaking his left ankle running the bases in the Dominican League Winter League, Canario worked hard to get back to health.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Why Laura Ricketts jumped at the ‘opportunity to have a culture change, to really write a new chapter’ as owner of the Chicago Red Stars. “I love women’s sports and played them, so it was interesting, the idea of leveraging everything — all the knowledge and expertise that have been gained by owning the Cubs — and putting that to work for this team,” Ricketts told the Tribune.
Food For Thought:
