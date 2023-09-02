 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ one more for meatloaf

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Cubs and Reds split a pair. Alzolay cracks. Imagine if Bellinger hadn’t missed a month. And other stuff.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

GAME ONE

The legend of Jordan Wicks continues.

GAME TWO

But Adbert Alzolay did not close the door, Yan Gomes had a throwing error, and the Cubs went down to a 3-2 loss and a DH split. Hey, if the Cubs win today, they’re 10 over .500 again.

As always, we await developments.

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food For Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...