Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: September 2

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs lost the Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers), 7-6 in ten innings.

Steven Gonsalves started the bullpen game and allowed two runs on one hit and three walks over 1.2 innings. Gonsalves struck out three.

Bailey Horn took the loss. He gave up two runs, one earned, on three hits over 2.2 innings. He struck out two and walked one.

Chase Strumpf hit a solo home run in the seventh inning. It was Strumpf’s 19th home run this year and 12th with the I-Cubs. Strumpf went 1 for 4 with a walk.

Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza was 2 for 3 with a double and two walks. Perlaza scored three times.

David Bote was 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. Bote had an RBI single in the fourth inning and scored one run.

Casual 426-foot bomb from Chase Strumpf☄️ pic.twitter.com/h8mcn0sMcI — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) September 3, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were pried open by the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers), 7-5. It’s the Smokies’ fifth-straight loss to Biloxi.

Kohl Franklin only managed to get through two innings, getting tagged for five runs on six hits, including two home runs. Franklin did strike out four and walked no one.

Carlos Guzman threw three innings of relief without allowing a hit or a run. He did walk one while striking out two.

Catcher Pablo Aliendo hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, his 16th on the season. Aliendo went 2 for 3 with the homer, a walk and a sacrifice fly. He had three total RBI.

Left fielder Cole Roederer went 2 for 4 with a double and one run scored.

DH Bradlee Beesley was 2 for 3 with a walk and one RBI.

Shortstop Andy Weber was 2 for 4 with a double and one run scored.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were boiled by the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres), 6-2. It was South Bend’s fourth-straight loss to Fort Wayne.

Luis Devers gave South Bend a solid start, allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits over five innings. Devers struck out eight and walked just one.

The loss went to Yovanny Cabrera, who was victimized by a two-out, bases-empty error in the seventh inning with led to a three-run inning. The final line on Cabrera was three unearned runs on two hits over 1.2 innings. Cabrera struck out three and walked one.

First baseman Felix Stevens hit his 26th home run with a man on in the fourth inning. It was Stevens’ 13th home run with South Bend. He was 1 for 4.

Left fielder Yohendrick Pinango was 2 for 3 with two steals.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans kenneled the Charleston RiverDogs (Rays), 7-1.

Birds starter Drew Gray allowed just one baserunner over three innings—a one-out hit batsman in the first inning. Gray struck out seven of the ten batters he faced.

The win went to Marino Santy in relief of Gray and he pitched about as well. Santy allowed no runs and two hits over four innings. He struck out eight and walked no one, although he did hit one batter.

Sam Armstrong struck out two (and allowed one run) in the eighth and Jose Romero struck out two in the ninth. That adds up to 19 total strikeouts by the four Pelicans pitchers tonight.

First baseman Reivaj Garcia was 3 for 5 with a double and a stolen base. He scored one run and drove in one.

DH Brian Kalmer went 3 for 4 with an RBI triple in the third inning. Kalmer then scored that inning on a passed ball.

Third baseman Pedro Ramirez went 2 for 4 with a walk. He drove in one run and scored twice.

Catcher Miguel Pabon was 2 for 4 with a walk and one run scored. He also stole a base.

Shortstop Jefferson Rojas was 2 for 5.

