Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates preview, Wednesday 9/20, 6:40 CT

DOMINATING THE BUCS: The Cubs now are 10-1 this year against the Pirates. The teams have been playing each other since 1887. The Cubs have lost just once in a season to the Pirates just once: 1896, when they were known as the Colts and went 11-1. The Colts won the first four games, two on the road and two at home, before suffering a 10-4 loss at home. Then they swept a later three-game series at home and a four-game series at Pittsburgh. The Colts outscored the Pirates, 85-47. They were +10 for the season, 815-805, so they were -28 vs. their 11 other opponents. This year, the Cubs are +60 (88-28) vs. the Pirates and +39 vs. everyone else. In 1945, the Cubs went 21-1 against the Reds, outscoring them by 74 runs, so the Cubs need to outscore the Pirates by 14 runs today and tomorrow to match that differential. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Pirates lineup:

Game 2 vs the Cubs.



AT&T SportsNet

93.7 The Fan | The PRN #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/ZQOFfK1kjD — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) September 20, 2023

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Mitch Keller, RHP

Justin Steele made two bad pitches last Friday in Arizona at the worst possible time — each with two men on base. Those resulted in a pair of three-run homers that won the game for the D-backs.

It was said afterwards that D-backs hitters likely knew what was coming, as they appear to have scouted the Cubs well. It would do the Cubs well to start mixing things up.

Steele’s only start vs. the Pirates this year was August 24 in Pittsburgh. He allowed three runs in six innings. That’d be okay, though Steele has done better this year.

Mitch Keller threw eight scoreless innings against the Cubs August 25 in Pittsburgh. That was the only game the Pirates have won against the Cubs this year.

Since then, Keller has made two good starts (against the Cardinals and Nationals), allowing one run in six innings and none in eight, respectively, and in between got torched by the Braves for eight runs and 12 hits in five innings.

Which of those groups would the Cubs like to be associated with?

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Discuss amongst yourselves.