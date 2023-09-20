Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: September 20

Hi! It’s your substitute Minor League Wrap writer, while Josh is traveling today. He’ll be back for Thursday’s wrap.

In news from the system, South Bend righthander Frankie Scalzo Jr. was named to the 2023 Midwest League All-Star team.

There’s only one team from the Cubs system in action today — Iowa — but first I want to let you know a bit about the...

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies won Game 1 of their best-of-three North Division playoff series against Chattanooga Tuesday. Game 2 is in Chattanooga tomorrow.

Iowa Cubs

The I-Cubs won their seventh in a row, clubbing the Louisville Bats 11-7, led by a five-homer barrage.

Iowa took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI single by Chase Strumpf.

In the third, Yonathan Perlaza made it 2-0 on his 23rd homer of the year:

Another day, another highlight from Yonathan Perlaza!



This moon shot goes 391 feet and adds to lead for the I-Cubs pic.twitter.com/rtiTJJu8yQ — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) September 20, 2023

Two more runs came across the plate for Iowa in the fourth. After Bryce Windham doubled, Chase Strumpf hit his 14th:

When Chase Strumpf gets ahold of one, it's a no doubter... pic.twitter.com/XaRGWvJWgh — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) September 20, 2023

But Riley Thompson could not hold the lead. Louisville plated one in the fourth and chased Thompson with a five-run fifth that gave them a 6-4 lead.

The I-Cubs went about changing all that. In the sixth, Brennen Davis walked and that was followed by a home run from Levi Jordan, tying the game. It was his first of the year!

Levi Jordan's first home run of the year comes at an opportune time as we are now TIED in Louisville! pic.twitter.com/W4Kbq41w9u — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) September 20, 2023

In the seventh, Iowa matched Louisville’s five-run inning. Darius Hill led off with a single and Matt Mervis crushed his 23rd of the season:

It's not a home run party unless Matt Mervis shows up and he certainly did with this 427-foot blast pic.twitter.com/pBeFgxmF0x — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) September 20, 2023

That made it 8-6. Two outs later, Strumpf doubled, Davis walked and Jordan came to the plate again:

Levi Jordan definitely ate his Wheaties this morning because it's a two homer day for the infielder pic.twitter.com/c6aeKuigsg — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) September 20, 2023

Two on the day, two on the year, the I-Cubs lead 11-6. Louisville scored a consolation run in the bottom of the seventh. Michael Rucker and Cam Sanders finished up with scoreless innings to wrap up the win.

Jordan led the way with his two homers in four at-bats and five RBI. Strumpf went 3-for-4 with the home run, and Mervis scored a pair and had two RBI.

Iowa and Louisville will continue their series in Louisville Thursday at 5:35 p.m. CT.