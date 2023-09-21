Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates preview, Thursday 9/21, 6:40 CT

Thursday notes...

LET THERE BE LIGHTS: Tonight’s game will be the Cubs’ last of the regular season under the lights at Wrigley Field this year. It will be their 889th regular season night game at home. They are 19-18 in such games this season and 471-417 since lights were installed in 1988. That is a .530 winning percentage, which is seven points higher than their .523 in their 1,897 day games since the first completed night game, on August 9, 1988. They are 993-904 in daylight. The 889 night games amount to 31.9 percent of all home games starting with the first completed night game. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

The Cubs’ 10-run game against the Pirates made 2023 the fourth time in franchise history (since 1901) the team has plated 10 or more runs at least 23 times in a season and the first time since 1935 (24 times). They also did it in 1930 (28 times) and 1929 (34 times, the franchise record). THE PITTSBURGH-AREA NATIVE: Happ vs. the Pirates this year: .347/.429/.735 (17-for-49) with six doubles, two triples, three home runs, 19 RBI and 13 runs scored in 12 games.

Happ vs. the Pirates this year: .347/.429/.735 (17-for-49) with six doubles, two triples, three home runs, 19 RBI and 13 runs scored in 12 games. MORE HAPP-ENINGS: Ian Happ is on a six-game hitting streak in which he is batting .423/.464/.769 (11-for-26) with three doubles and two home runs.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Pirates lineup:

Kyle Hendricks, RHP vs. Johan Oviedo, RHP

Kyle Hendricks is no stranger to important games, having started the NLCS clincher in 2016 and Game 7 of the World Series.

This one doesn’t have the impact of those, but is certainly important to this year’s Cubs.

Kyle has a 3.15 ERA and 1.223 WHIP over his last six starts, which includes a solid two-run outing in 5⅔ innings August 25 in Pittsburgh.

Do that again and I think the Cubs win this game.

Johan Oviedo has started twice against the Cubs this year and overall has allowed 13 hits, a walk and six runs in 10⅓ innings.

This month he has one decent start and two bad ones, and the two bad ones are on the road.

In five career starts at Wrigley, Oviedo has a 6.17 ERA and 1.757 WHIP. Let’s hope the Cubs keep that going tonight.

Discuss amongst yourselves.