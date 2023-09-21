 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ sheer piracy

Four days a week — the latest #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news, all in one tidy package. Pittsburgh returned fire with a 13-run barrage.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Alexander Canario sure made the case for a couple more at-bats, hey? Haha, that was so Jimmie Mac wearing his ‘Ditka’ headband and then delivering. I love it. Of course he’s not in the lineup. Why would he be?

More Pittsburgh today, thanks be to the baseball gods. Happ back to the three-spot, Mastrobuoni in the nine. I’d really like another LH power guy in that group but I have a balance fetish.

The Man of Steele (16-4, 2.73) on the hill. This looks good. Against Keller (12-9, 4.04) though. He’s been tough at times.

It didn’t work out for the Cubs. The 4th inning was a nightmare and the fifth was a sequel.

Christopher Morel got one back. Way, way, way, back.

Things were not without highlights — the Cubs tried hard to get back into the game.

Steele left early. He’s probably thrown away his Cy Young chances. Not a good day, but let’s start a new streak today.

“It was just nice to take a breath,” Cubs manager David Ross said.

