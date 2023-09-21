Cub Tracks’ sheer piracy

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Alexander Canario sure made the case for a couple more at-bats, hey? Haha, that was so Jimmie Mac wearing his ‘Ditka’ headband and then delivering. I love it. Of course he’s not in the lineup. Why would he be?
More Pittsburgh today, thanks be to the baseball gods. Happ back to the three-spot, Mastrobuoni in the nine. I’d really like another LH power guy in that group but I have a balance fetish.
The Man of Steele (16-4, 2.73) on the hill. This looks good. Against Keller (12-9, 4.04) though. He’s been tough at times.
Justin Steele's 3Ks in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/k5VGb8U0nW— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 20, 2023
On the board early! pic.twitter.com/s4AE37vpOr— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 21, 2023
It didn’t work out for the Cubs. The 4th inning was a nightmare and the fifth was a sequel.
Christopher Morel got one back. Way, way, way, back.
.@christopmorel5 over the horizon and onto Waveland ☄️ pic.twitter.com/Rjp2Yh4v0v— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 21, 2023
Things were not without highlights — the Cubs tried hard to get back into the game.
HAPP SLAM!@ihapp_1 pic.twitter.com/dMlygTJOHj— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 21, 2023
Wiz adds one! pic.twitter.com/H0xXTb049j— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 21, 2023
Steele left early. He’s probably thrown away his Cy Young chances. Not a good day, but let’s start a new streak today.
Tonight's 7th-inning stretch is courtesy of the Punky QB, @JimMcMahon!#LetsGetSomeRuns pic.twitter.com/CMRFDADXpW— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 21, 2023
This 1970s Cubs logo came out on top in the throwback field design matchup! Thanks for voting, fans.@pennington pic.twitter.com/a661C6mmsV— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 20, 2023
“It was just nice to take a breath,” Cubs manager David Ross said.
Should David Ross' job be on the line if Cubs don't make playoffs?@leilarahimi and @jamesneveau discuss the Cubs' recent slide and what should happen if they miss the playoffs.— Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) September 19, 2023
Vote for @STR0: http://mlb.com/Clemente21.
Join us at Wrigley Field this weekend as we show our appreciation for the best fans in baseball!#NextStartsHere https://t.co/BiD3w4rxR4 pic.twitter.com/A6tZnth4rT— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 20, 2023
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune*): Chicago Cubs can’t pull off a comeback in 13-7 loss to Pittsburgh Pirates as Justin Steele makes his shortest non-injury start of the year. “Six straight hits, the alarm goes off a little bit, like, what’s going on,” manager David Ross said.
- Jon Greenberg (The Athletic {$}): Cubs are playing for their playoff life in September. What more could you ask for? “This is a playoff-caliber team. Whether they actually make the postseason is up to the players.” Steve Greenberg has similar thoughts.
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Why this Chicago Cubs season can’t be considered a success if they miss the playoffs — even with their midseason turnaround. “I don’t think we need a total change of direction,” second baseman Nico Hoerner said. “There’s time left. We’re not trailing (for the final wild-card spot). Just continue to play.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Jed Hoyer laments Chicago Cubs’ recent skid that ‘came out of nowhere’ — but adds ‘now we’ve got to recover from it’. “The perspective I try to have — sometimes successfully, sometimes not — is if you had told us this situation on July 17 or something, you would have been elated,” Hoyer said.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Cubs president Jed Hoyer scouts the next wave of talent coming from Japan. “It’s a great baseball culture,” Hoyer said Tuesday at Wrigley Field.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Cubs rout Bucs to end skid with postseason push in focus. “Cubs manager David Ross reiterated on Tuesday that looking too far ahead at a finish line can be dangerous.” AP has more*. Tony Andracki reflects on Swanson’s key role.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Cubs continue to show they have what it takes to weather the storm. “... like Hoyer said, this was a team that had faced their share of adversity.”
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): Did Blake Snell end Justin Steele’s Cy Young bid last night? “... each of Steele and Snell went in very different directions in his last start.”
- Brad Wakai (Fan Nation*): Cubs insider says it’s ‘highly likely’ star pitcher opts into contract. “It appears to be highly likely that Stroman will opt into his $21 million salary for next season,” says Sahadev Sharma {$}.
- NBC Sports Chicago*: Could Stroman, Hendricks return to Cubs in 2024? Insider weighs in. Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic addressed both pitchers’ contract options for the 2024 season {$}.
- Mark Powell (Fansided*): 3 Chicago Cubs playing their way off the postseason roster. “Something has to be done to right the ship.”
- Mark Polishuk (MLB Trade Rumors*): Nick Madrigal suffers Grade 2 hamstring strain. “... Madrigal told reporters (including Bruce Levine of 670 The Score).”
- Carrie Shepherd (Axios*): Cubs organist takes fans behind the scenes. “Wrigley Field organist John Benedeck is showing fans how he provides the soundtrack for Chicago Cubs home games.”
- Shakeia Taylor (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on his father’s connection to Ernie Banks — and why he’s optimistic about the Chicago Cubs’ future. “WGN-TV brought Wood into what would become his lifelong baseball allegiance.”
Food For Thought:
