Cub Tracks’ sheer piracy

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Alexander Canario sure made the case for a couple more at-bats, hey? Haha, that was so Jimmie Mac wearing his ‘Ditka’ headband and then delivering. I love it. Of course he’s not in the lineup. Why would he be?

More Pittsburgh today, thanks be to the baseball gods. Happ back to the three-spot, Mastrobuoni in the nine. I’d really like another LH power guy in that group but I have a balance fetish.

The Man of Steele (16-4, 2.73) on the hill. This looks good. Against Keller (12-9, 4.04) though. He’s been tough at times.

Justin Steele's 3Ks in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/k5VGb8U0nW — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 20, 2023

On the board early! pic.twitter.com/s4AE37vpOr — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 21, 2023

It didn’t work out for the Cubs. The 4th inning was a nightmare and the fifth was a sequel.

Christopher Morel got one back. Way, way, way, back.

.@christopmorel5 over the horizon and onto Waveland ☄️ pic.twitter.com/Rjp2Yh4v0v — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 21, 2023

Things were not without highlights — the Cubs tried hard to get back into the game.

Steele left early. He’s probably thrown away his Cy Young chances. Not a good day, but let’s start a new streak today.

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

This 1970s Cubs logo came out on top in the throwback field design matchup! Thanks for voting, fans.@pennington pic.twitter.com/a661C6mmsV — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 20, 2023

“It was just nice to take a breath,” Cubs manager David Ross said.

Should David Ross' job be on the line if Cubs don't make playoffs?@leilarahimi and @jamesneveau discuss the Cubs' recent slide and what should happen if they miss the playoffs.



Cubs Talk Pod

: https://t.co/zKJZQTXN6K pic.twitter.com/8uaa3bs719 — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) September 19, 2023

Join us at Wrigley Field this weekend as we show our appreciation for the best fans in baseball!#NextStartsHere https://t.co/BiD3w4rxR4 pic.twitter.com/A6tZnth4rT — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 20, 2023

Food For Thought:

“It’s like looking at an evolutionary stepping stone.”https://t.co/kB5Qm8tUn7 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) September 20, 2023

Two-day delivery was not an option. https://t.co/CNjwLF22nk — Futurism (@futurism) September 19, 2023

No, you are not pumping velociraptor juice into your Volvo.https://t.co/9gKfxq4ZBt — IFLScience (@IFLScience) September 19, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading.