On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Rockies series preview

As was the case with the Diamondbacks, the Cubs didn’t play the Rockies for a very long time, now they’re seeing each other for the second time in a 10-day period.

In the last meeting, unfortunately, the Cubs dropped two of three to the Rockies in Colorado. That can’t happen again here if the Cubs want to make the postseason.

For more on the Rockies you can read the preview written by Sam Bradfield, managing editor of our SB Nation Rockies site Purple Row in last week’s series preview.

Fun fact

After losing two of three at Denver last week, the Cubs are 110-110 in 31 seasons of playing the Rockies.

They are 57-49 at home, including 52-40 in series of at least three games.

The Cubs swept four games in 1993 and 2008, and three in 2007.

They went 3-1 in two series and 2-1 in 12, most recently in 2021.

They were 1-2 for a seventh time a year ago, and went 1-3 in four seasons: 1994-96 and 2017.

The Cubs never have been swept by the Rockies at home in a series of at least three games. They were 0-2 in 1994, 1996 and 1997.

Probable pitching matchups

Friday: Jameson Taillon, RHP (7-10, 5.27 ERA, 1.308 WHIP, 4.74 FIP) vs. Noah Davis, RHP (0-2, 9.58 ERA, 2.032 WHIP, 5.63 FIP)

Saturday: Jordan Wicks, LHP (3-1, 2.67 ERA, 1.185 WHIP, 3.26 FIP) vs. Chris Flexen, RHP (1-4, 6.75 ERA, 1.581 WHIP, 5.91 FIP)

Sunday: Javier Assad, RHP (4-3, 3.04 ERA, 1.252 WHIP, 4.43 FIP) vs. Ty Blach, LHP (3-2, 5.32 ERA, 1.626 WHIP, 5.52 FIP)

Times & TV channels

Friday: 1:20 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network, MLB Network (outside the Cubs and Rockies market territories)

Saturday: 1:20 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Sunday: 1:20 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Prediction

As I have noted elsewhere, the Rockies have played poorly on the road all year, with a 22-56 mark away from home. That’s by far the worst road record among all N.L. teams — the next fewest road wins by an N.L. team is 32 (Mets). The Rockies are 8-23 away from Denver since the All-Star break. They have lost their last seven road games and just got swept in San Diego.

The Cubs really have to continue that, and I believe they will, by sweeping this series.

Up next

The Cubs have Monday off, then head to Atlanta for a three-game series against the Braves beginning Tuesday evening.