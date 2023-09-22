Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies preview, Friday 9/22, 1:20 CT

Friday notes...

FRIDAY ON MY MIND: The Cubs have a 15-9 record on Fridays, their second-best mark on any day of the week, behind 16-8 on Tuesdays. But they have lost a game on each of the last five Fridays, one of them as part of a doubleheader. The first four losses all were by one run: 4-3 to the Royals at home, 2-1 at Pittsburgh, 3-2 at Cincinnati and 1-0 to the Diamondbacks at home. Last Friday, they lost by two, 6-4 at Arizona.

Seiya Suzuki went 0-for-5 Thursday, but is still batting .351/.414/.701 (27-for-77) in September with seven doubles, a triple, six home runs, 19 RBI and 12 runs scored. SO CLOSE: The Cubs have four players with 20 or more home runs (Cody Bellinger, 26; Christopher Morel, 24; Dansby Swanson, 22; and Patrick Wisdom, 21). Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki stand one short of this milestone with 19 each. The last time a Cubs team had six players with 20+ home runs was 2019: Kyle Schwarber (38), Kris Bryant (31), Javier Báez (29), Anthony Rizzo (27), Willson Contreras (24) and Jason Heyward (21).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Rockies lineup:

Jameson Taillon, RHP vs. Noah Davis, RHP

I’m trying to find something, anything, in Jameson Taillon’s record and splits that would give me some confidence about this game.

I am sorry to report that I have not found that. He’s been bad this month, bad in home games compared to road games, bad in day games compared to night games.

On September 13 in Denver, Jamo threw okay for four innings against the Rockies, but then gave up a pair of home runs in the fifth.

Good luck, Jamo.

Noah Davis spent quite some time in the minor leagues after he got torched for nine runs in three innings in a 25(!) to 1 loss to the Angels June 24.

Recalled this month, he’s made one appearance, a two-inning, 27-pitch stint against the Giants September 17. He did make six starts in August and early September for Triple-A Albuquerque in which he averaged 87 pitches per start, so who knows how long he’ll go.

He has never faced the Cubs or anyone on the Cubs’ active roster.

Now’s the time for the Cubs to hit a guy like this, and hit him hard.

