Baseball history unpacked, September 22

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Doc Marshall, Harry Walker, Harry Bright, Ken Aspromonte, Lou Johnson, Mark Guthrie.

Also notable: Bob Lemon HOF, Tommy Lasorda HOF.

Today in history:

1499 - Switzerland becomes an independent state.

- Switzerland becomes an independent state. 1692 - Last people hanged for witchcraft (8) in the US, 19 hanged overall, with six other deaths during Salem witch trials.

- Last people hanged for witchcraft (8) in the US, 19 hanged overall, with six other deaths during Salem witch trials. 1851 - City of Des Moines, Iowa, incorporated as Fort Des Moines.

- City of Des Moines, Iowa, incorporated as Fort Des Moines. 1927 - ”The long count” - in a famous boxing rematch, Gene Tunney beats Jack Dempsey by 10-round unanimous decision at Soldier Field, Chicago to retain world heavyweight title; crowd 104,943; gate $2,858,660.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.