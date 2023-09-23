Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies preview, Saturday 9/23, 1:20 CT

Saturday notes...

STREAKING: The Cubs have scored 33 runs in their last four games, after having scored exactly 33 in their previous 10. Before that, they had scored 39 in four games, after having scored 15 in six games. The Cubs’ current streak of four games with at least six runs is tied for their second longest of the season. They had five straight games from July 22-27. They won each game in both of those streaks, in contrast to their 2-2 record in the current one. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Rockies lineup:

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. Chris Flexen, RHP

Well, this could be a secret weapon of sorts, if Marcus Stroman is up for returning to the rotation.

He has missed time, as you know, with various issues including a mysterious rib cartilage fracture last month. His last start was July 31 and he’s made two relief appearances since returning from the injured last, one of two scoreless innings, the other allowing an extra-inning unearned run, both against the Diamondbacks last weekend in Arizona.

He’s going to have to be on. If he is, this could be a huge benefit to the rotation, giving everyone an extra day of rest. Or maybe not — it’s not clear at this time whether Stroman is being used as a sort of “opener” or whether he’s just being let loose to make a “normal” start.

Go get ‘em, Marcus.

Chris Flexen allowed the Cubs three runs in five innings September 12 in Denver and that’s been one of his best outings of 2023.

It should be noted that Flexen has already started a game at Wrigley Field this year — April 14, when he was with the Mariners. He allowed 10 hits and eight runs in 2⅓ innings.

Overall, come on. This is a guy with a 7.19 ERA in 91⅓ innings this year, with 23 (!) home runs allowed, and a 9.45 ERA and 11 home runs allowed in 33⅓ innings away from his home parks in 2023. Just hit him. Seriously, that’s all I’ve got here. Just do it.

Please visit our SB Nation Rockies site Purple Row.

Discuss amongst yourselves.