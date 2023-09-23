Cub Tracks’ Jameson, neat

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

This has been a fun season no matter what happens. Hopefully Jedco in the offseason can fill the talent gap and get this club to the next step. The playoffs are not out of the question, but those hopes are rapidly waning, with a mere eight games remaining to the regular season. Fangraphs says so.

The enigmatic Jameson Taillon took the mound against Noah Davis of the Rockies, seeking to buoy up his club by providing quality starting pitching.

Quality start for Jamo! pic.twitter.com/mD8qehmlNi — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 22, 2023

Seiya gets us on the board in the first! pic.twitter.com/TPlmKRe6mH — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 22, 2023

JY says goodbye baseball pic.twitter.com/RRDJwAviFy — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 22, 2023

Dansby drives in another! pic.twitter.com/1CSEPMMGr7 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 22, 2023

The ‘Stro Show goes today. He’s likely to be an opener for Jordan Wicks but we’ll see how it goes.

Congratulations are due to Owen Caissie, the Cubs’ 2023 Minor League Player of the Year, according to Baseball America, and to the Tennessee Smokies in general for their fine, and still ongoing, season. “If we’re such a bad team, maybe he should have managed his team a little better and beat us.” — Bryan Reynolds.

Food For Thought:

