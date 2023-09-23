Cubs roster move: Brad Boxberger to injured list, Keegan Thompson recalled

The Cubs today placed right-handed pitcher Brad Boxberger on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to September 22) with a right forearm strain and recalled right-handed pitcher Keegan Thompson from Triple-A Iowa.

Thompson starts his third stint with the Cubs this season (Opening Day-May 19 and August 24-September 8) and has a 2-2 record with a 4.71 ERA, 19 walks and 26 strikeouts in 19 relief appearances.

Boxberger is 0-1 with two saves and a 4.95 ERA (11 ER/20.0 IP) in 22 relief appearances this year for the Cubs.