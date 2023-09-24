 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks inches closer to October

The best of #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news, all in one tidy multimedia package, four days a week. The Cubs took the second of three games from the Rockies to secure the meatloaf and go for the sweep today.

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Starter Marcus Stroman had a bad pitch or two but looked decent and healthy. Javier Assad might be the staff’s MVP. He’s filled so many roles. The bats woke up a little bit. Still a lot of RISPY business. José Cuas looked good closing out the game.

The team has secured the meatloaf and will be playing for just desserts today. The Cubs will be at least .500 this year. October baseball is still in sight. Eight games left to go. The Cubs are 12 game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks and 1 game ahead of the Miami Marlins in the NL Wild Card standings. The division is gone. The Braves, Brewers and Dodgers are in. Cincinnati and San Francisco are in the hunt, but just barely.

“It’s definitely a good feeling to be back in routine and feel the energy of the crowd. I felt pretty good to be honest with you. It felt like I didn’t make some quality pitches in the second inning, but overall, for not being out there for a while, I felt really good.” — Marcus Stroman

