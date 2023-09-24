Cub Tracks inches closer to October

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Starter Marcus Stroman had a bad pitch or two but looked decent and healthy. Javier Assad might be the staff’s MVP. He’s filled so many roles. The bats woke up a little bit. Still a lot of RISPY business. José Cuas looked good closing out the game.

The team has secured the meatloaf and will be playing for just desserts today. The Cubs will be at least .500 this year. October baseball is still in sight. Eight games left to go. The Cubs are 1⁄ 2 game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks and 1 game ahead of the Miami Marlins in the NL Wild Card standings. The division is gone. The Braves, Brewers and Dodgers are in. Cincinnati and San Francisco are in the hunt, but just barely.

The boys are up! pic.twitter.com/QWOHPYcvEF — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 23, 2023

#2 going 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs on the day! pic.twitter.com/15IE2BlJQY — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 23, 2023

With Marcus Stroman starting today and back in the rotation, Javier Assad will be in Cubs bullpen going forward, Ross says. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) September 23, 2023

Javier Assad . Not matter what the situation is. He just wants the ball .. big dawg .. — Adbert Alzolay (@adbert29) September 23, 2023

Ross on Mastrobuoni:



“I’m so proud of Miles and the adversity he went through early on ... He’s a good baseball player. He’s a hard-nosed, gritty guy that you love to have on your team. He’s been really patient and worked his tail off and deserves all that’s coming to him." — Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) September 23, 2023

“It’s definitely a good feeling to be back in routine and feel the energy of the crowd. I felt pretty good to be honest with you. It felt like I didn’t make some quality pitches in the second inning, but overall, for not being out there for a while, I felt really good.” — Marcus Stroman

