Outside The Confines: No postseason for the Yankees

They’ve been called a dynasty. They’ve spent some of the highest amounts in modern history to build winning teams, and now the Yankees will be missing the postseason for the first time since 2016.

As you’ll see in some of the links below, while the Yankees are disappointed, some people are delighting in the Yankees’ collapse. It’s certainly interesting to see a team that is such a perennial postseason contender falling from grace, especially happening right on the heels of Aaron Judge’s incredible home run record year just last season.

Here’s a little more detail on the Yankees’ 2023 downfall.

Now on to the rest of today’s links!

Take a stroll with the #Rockies rookies on their annual Wrigley Field coffee run. They grabbed 25 coffees, saw a dog and got in some wedding pictures in our 1.5 minute walk from Starbucks to the field ☕️ ‍♀️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/EoOOK6eRdX — Kelsey Wingert-Linch (@KelsWingert) September 23, 2023

Joey Votto will be the "French Narrator" in The SpongeBob Musical presented by The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati. Votto will be introducing the audience to the world of Bikini Bottom from October 14 to 23



(via @TCTCincinnati) pic.twitter.com/N6zFgmSF7j — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 22, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.