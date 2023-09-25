 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: No postseason for the Yankees

It’s the first time since 2016 the Yankees haven’t seen October baseball.

Ashley MacLennan
They’ve been called a dynasty. They’ve spent some of the highest amounts in modern history to build winning teams, and now the Yankees will be missing the postseason for the first time since 2016.

As you’ll see in some of the links below, while the Yankees are disappointed, some people are delighting in the Yankees’ collapse. It’s certainly interesting to see a team that is such a perennial postseason contender falling from grace, especially happening right on the heels of Aaron Judge’s incredible home run record year just last season.

Here’s a little more detail on the Yankees’ 2023 downfall.

