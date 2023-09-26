Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves preview, Tuesday 9/26, 6:20 CT

ATLANTA — Tuesday notes...

A WINNING PACE: The Cubs’ low point this season was 10 games below .500, at 26-36, .419 on June 8. Had they maintained that pace for the entire season, today they would be 65-91. Since June 9, the Cubs are 56-38, .596. Had they won at that clip since the start of the season, today they would be 93-63. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Braves lineup:

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Bryce Elder, RHP

Justin Steele has struggled mightily over his last two starts. I don’t think you need the gory details. He’s working on five days’ rest for this start; hopefully, the extra day will help.

Steele faced the Braves August 6 at Wrigley Field and allowed four runs (three earned) in 5⅓ innings, with seven strikeouts.

Bottom line: This is the biggest start of Steele’s career, to date. Here’s hoping he steps up.

Bryce Elder allowed the Cubs seven runs (five earned) in 4⅓ innings August 5 at Wrigley Field. Dansby Swanson and Jeimer Candelario homered in that game.

Elder has also struggled recently, allowing 12 hits, eight runs and three home runs in 8⅔ innings over his last two starts, both against wild card contenders (Phillies and Marlins).

Hopefully, Steele returns to form tonight and Elder... doesn’t.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here. It’s also on TBS (outside the Cubs and Braves market territories). TBS announcers: Brian Anderson and Jeff Francoeur.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

