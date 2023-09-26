 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Braves, Tuesday 9/26, 6:20 CT

By Al Yellon
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Go get ‘em, Justin.

