Cub Tracks’ six-pack season

It’s a six-game season. The Cubs reasonably need to go 4-2 to ease on into the postseason — not an easy task as their opponents are both division-winners, but any team can beat any other team any given day, and if they can’t, they didn’t belong in the tournament. The Diamondbacks, who lost Monday and are now tied with the Cubs, will also be playing for the second or third wild-card spot.
Fantastic that the team should be in such a position — exciting as hell, and the future looks so bright, etc., etc. Monday was a day off for the Cubs as they prepared to face the Braves at Truist Park. The team will miss key members of the Atlanta rotation and need to take advantage of that.
If the standings stay as they are, the Cubs would play the Brewers to cap off the season and go right on playing them in the post-season, with the winner going on to face the Dodgers.
- Marquee Sports Network*: Cubs Weekly Podcast: Down to the wire.
- James Neveau (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs’ playoff update: Magic number, wild card standings. “... the Cubs’ magic number has dropped to six...” Brad Wakai has more. Neveau has more still.
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): 2023 Cubs Road Trip Preview: Atlanta, Milwaukee. “... the Cubs are entering that stretch right in the thick of the National League playoff race...” Maddie Lee has more.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Cubs win final home game, eye October return to Wrigley. “Wisdom’s go-ahead blast keys sweep as North Siders ‘give back some of the love’ to fans.” Sahadev Sharma has thoughts {$}. Andy Martinez has words.
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Another Chicago Cubs home season ends at Wrigley Field, where traditions still matter. “It’s what makes Wrigley a place like no other.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Marcus Stroman “highly likely” to opt in and stay with the Cubs for 2024? “Two recent sources suggest Stroman sticking around with the Cubs for 2024 is a strong possibility.” Evan Altman has more.
- Matthew Postins (Fan Nation*): Chicago Cubs set top pitchers as probables for Braves series. “The Cubs are set to start Justin Steele and Marcus Stroman as bookends...”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Jordan Wicks is capping off a pretty incredible year, and has been exactly what the Cubs needed. “... you just can’t argue with what he’s accomplished.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Assad proves value, versatility with scoreless relief outing. “Assad’s been huge for us,” Stroman said.
- Phil Rogers (Forbes* {$}): Patrick Wisdom is helping give Cubs the gift of staying power. “Wisdom will be eligible for arbitration for the first time this winter and may be a candidate for a multi-year deal on a modest basis.”
- James Fegan (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong stays engaged despite lack of playing time. “Sitting on the bench watching the game for six to nine innings, it’s easy to stay engaged when we’re playing the type of baseball we’re playing,” Crow-Armstrong said.
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): Did you realize how insanely good Seiya Suzuki has been over the last two months? “... since the beginning of August, Suzuki has basically been in an offensive tier shared only by Mookie Betts, Julio Rodriguez, Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, and Bryce Harper.”
