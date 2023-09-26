Cub Tracks’ six-pack season

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

It’s a six-game season. The Cubs reasonably need to go 4-2 to ease on into the postseason — not an easy task as their opponents are both division-winners, but any team can beat any other team any given day, and if they can’t, they didn’t belong in the tournament. The Diamondbacks, who lost Monday and are now tied with the Cubs, will also be playing for the second or third wild-card spot.

Fantastic that the team should be in such a position — exciting as hell, and the future looks so bright, etc., etc. Monday was a day off for the Cubs as they prepared to face the Braves at Truist Park. The team will miss key members of the Atlanta rotation and need to take advantage of that.

If the standings stay as they are, the Cubs would play the Brewers to cap off the season and go right on playing them in the post-season, with the winner going on to face the Dodgers.

