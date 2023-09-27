Baseball history unpacked, September 27

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Don Schulze. Also notable: Mike Schmidt HOF.

Today in history:

1066 - William the Conqueror’s troops set sail from Normandy to conquer England.

- William the Conqueror’s troops set sail from Normandy to conquer England. 1590 - Pope Urban VII dies 13 days after being chosen as the Pope, making his reign the shortest papacy in history.

- Pope Urban VII dies 13 days after being chosen as the Pope, making his reign the shortest papacy in history. 1717 - French founder of Detroit, Antoine de Lamothe Cadillac is imprisoned in the Bastille for speaking “against the government of the state and the colonies ” (freed 1718).

- French founder of Detroit, Antoine de Lamothe Cadillac is imprisoned in the Bastille for speaking “against the government of the state and the colonies ” (freed 1718). 1821 - Mexican revolutionary forces led by Agustín de Iturbide occupy Mexico City as Spanish withdraw, bringing an end to the Mexican War of Independence.

- Mexican revolutionary forces led by Agustín de Iturbide occupy Mexico City as Spanish withdraw, bringing an end to the Mexican War of Independence. 1908 - Henry Ford’s first Ford Model T automobile leaves the Piquette Plant in Detroit, Michigan.

- Henry Ford’s first Ford Model T automobile leaves the Piquette Plant in Detroit, Michigan. 1962 - Rachel Carson publishes ‘Silent Spring’ about the deleterious impacts of pesticide use in the US on the environment.

Common sources:

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.