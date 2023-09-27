Outside The Confines: A legendary glove, a legendary man

We don’t want to talk about the Cubs this morning. So here is your chance to check out other baseball news.

Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson died at 86. Jake Rill has a recap of his extraordinary career, of which he spent all 23 years in Baltimore.

Members of the Orioles community offer their thoughts on his passing.

Jim Palmer reflects on the legacy of Brooks Robinson. pic.twitter.com/2UlvMt5gBd — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) September 26, 2023

Two-time World Series champion, 1964 AL MVP, 18-time All-Star and 16-time Gold Glover.



MLB Network mourns the passing of Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson. pic.twitter.com/hp7aBLSUpO — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 26, 2023

Tim Kurkjian offers his praise of Robinson, whom he called the “single kindest person I’ve met in covering 45 years of baseball.”

This is definitely the most famous moment in Robinson’s career and possibly the most famous defensive play of all time. (Although Willie Mays might disagree.)

One of the best plays EVER by a third baseman



RIP Brooks Robinson pic.twitter.com/dabAmThVrt — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) September 26, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.