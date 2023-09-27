 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: A legendary glove, a legendary man

Brooks Robinson passed away at 86. Terry Francona is managing his final games. Adam Wainwright has thrown his final pitch. And other news from MLB.

By Josh Timmers
Photo by Focus On Sport/Getty Images

We don’t want to talk about the Cubs this morning. So here is your chance to check out other baseball news.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

