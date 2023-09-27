Cubs roster move: Jeimer Candelario activated from injured list, Jared Young optioned

The Cubs placed infielder Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day injured list September 12 with a lower back strain.

Candelario had started 35 games for the Cubs since being acquired from the Nationals at the trade deadline. The Cubs were 22-13 in those games. Since Candelario last played, the Cubs are 5-8. Cause and effect? Not necessarily, but the Cubs will surely welcome Candelario back to the starting lineup. He’s been activated from the IL today and first baseman Jared Young has been optioned to the Cubs Arizona Complex league roster (obviously, the minor league season is over).

Overall Candelario has batted .237/.324/.449 (28-for-118) for the Cubs this year with eight doubles, a triple and five home runs. He got off to a really hot start (17-for-37, .460) in his first 10 games for the Cubs before fading. Perhaps the back strain had something to do with that. Hopefully he’s healthy now and can contribute.

Jared Young played in two games since he was called up to replace Michael Fulmer, who went to the IL September 16. Young was 2-for-4, a triple and a home run. Overall this year he has eight hits for the Cubs — three singles, three triples and two home runs, for a slugging percentage of .513 in 38 at-bats.