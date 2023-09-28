Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves preview, Thursday 9/28, 6:20 CT

ATLANTA — Thursday notes...

BLOWING LEADS: The Cubs surrendered three leads Wednesday night before losing. They let four leads slip away on Sept. 16, in their 7-6, 13-inning loss at Arizona. They have squandered two leads in 10 other games. In all, they have taken a lead and lost it 72 times in 57 distinct games. In 20 of those 72 times, including two last night, they gave away the lead in the bottom of the same inning in which they gained it. In nine more, they gave it away in the top of the next inning at home. The Cubs ultimately lost 32 of the 57 games. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

The Cubs’ five runs Wednesday gave them 803 for the year, the first time they have scored 800+ since 2018 (822). If they can score 20 or more runs over the season’s final four games, that would be the most for any Cubs team since 2008 (855). They have also scored at least five runs in eight of their last 10 games. STILL A GOOD RUN: Despite the two losses in Atlanta, since June 8 the Cubs are 56-39, the fourth-best record in the National League. The three ahead of them are all in the postseason: Braves (63-32), Dodgers (61-33) and Phillies (58-37).

Despite the two losses in Atlanta, since June 8 the Cubs are 56-39, the fourth-best record in the National League. The three ahead of them are all in the postseason: Braves (63-32), Dodgers (61-33) and Phillies (58-37). HAPP-ENINGS: Ian Happ, last 11 games since September 13: .333/.412/.556 (15-for-45) with four doubles, two home runs, six walks, seven RBI and six runs scored.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Braves lineup:

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. AJ Smith-Shawver, RHP

Marcus Stroman has made three appearances since he returned from the injured list, two in relief and one start. The relief appearances were decent, the start... eh, not quite so much.

Stroman hasn’t faced the Braves since April 26, 2022, when he held many of the current Braves hitters to six hits and three runs (two earned) in six innings. Another start like that tonight would be most welcome.

AJ Smith-Shawver was the Braves’ seventh-round pick in 2021 out of high school in Texas. He’s 20 years old — a year younger than Pete Crow-Armstrong. He has made 15 starts at three different levels of the Braves system this year with a 2.76 ERA and 1.129 WHIP. He’s also made five MLB appearances (four starts) for the Braves with a 4.57 ERA and 1.246 WHIP. He’s got a fairly high walk rate, both in the minors and majors, so perhaps the Cubs can take advantage.

Interestingly, Smith-Shawver HAS faced one current Cub — Pete Crow-Armstrong. PCA homered off him for Myrtle Beach May 25, 2022. Just thought that was interesting.

Lastly, maybe it’s just me, but if Smith-Shawver didn’t have that bit of facial hair, he’d look like he was about 15.

