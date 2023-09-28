Cub Tracks’ outside, looking in

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
It was the most important game of the year for the Cubs. And it turned out to be another one-run loss.
The Cubs have now lost 5 games this month after holding a lead in the 8th inning or later.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 28, 2023
That's tied for their most such losses in any single month over the last 50 seasons (June 1991 & September 1992).
It feels final, but there are four more games to be played. The Cubs as of this writing are out of the playoffs. The magic number seems unreachable.
5: Wednesday in the NL - #Cubs lose, Marlins split.— Cubs Magic Number (@CubsMagicNumber) September 28, 2023
Magic number is 5 for an NL Wild Card berth.#GoCubsGo pic.twitter.com/bnYYPJr26T
It’s been a fun season. I’m going out to the shed and getting the hot stove cleaned up and ready, and making my list and checking it twice. I’m still watching — haven’t given up, but I can read the formerly invisible ink on the wall.
Game highlights:
.@JTaillon50 owns a 1.96 ERA in his last four starts. pic.twitter.com/ThA788vwyq— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 28, 2023
The Cubs tied the game on this "passed ball"— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 27, 2023
(this somehow is not reviewable) pic.twitter.com/vNsm4rv9ZB
A no-doubter from Tauchman! pic.twitter.com/2VSWhuSidq— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 27, 2023
.@ihapp_1's 20th home run of the season! pic.twitter.com/QoXuGa7KDW— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 28, 2023
YAN CLUTCH GOMES pic.twitter.com/C0Mf9eqmi5— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 28, 2023
Cubs take the lead in extras on an Ian Happ sac fly! pic.twitter.com/UFTXGsSc58— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 28, 2023
*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
Congratulations to the 2023 Southern League Champions, @smokiesbaseball! https://t.co/xTiikIVpNp— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 27, 2023
Adbert Alzolay said his live BP went well today and he’s hopeful he will be activated off the IL Friday in Milwaukee.— Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) September 27, 2023
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): Justin Steele’s performance, the loss, and the significant impact on the Cubs’ playoff dreams. “... the Cubs really need to find a way to clinch before the final game of the year.”
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Sleepless nights for David Ross in the wild-card chase unlikely to end after Chicago Cubs’ shocking loss. “Happens to every single one of us,” said pitcher Drew Smyly.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Tuesday’s loss filled with questionable decisions, could decide more than just Cubs’ postseason shot. “... a toxic combination of physical, mental, and tactical errors poisoned the Cubs’ 6-0 lead...”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune*): As the Chicago Cubs move on from devastating loss, their worn-down bullpen and lack of depth loom large. “... the Cubs’ pitching depth, especially in the bullpen, has not held up well.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Seiya Suzuki’s error hardly defines the game or season, but we have to discuss it. “The Cubs cannot let Suzuki’s error become the defining moment of what they’ve done this year.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Cubs back Suzuki after late-inning error: ‘We all support him’. “I was about to put the third out on my card,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune*): ‘I honestly thought it went into my glove’: Chicago Cubs suffer devastating 7-6 loss on Seiya Suzuki’s error. “We have five more,” Smyly said. “We need to dig deep.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Seiya Suzuki’s ‘Oh no!’ moment punctuates a crushing loss for the Cubs. “It’s not fair to pin all of this on Suzuki... this viral moment will stick if the Cubs fail to make the playoffs.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Good luck charm: The secret to Julian Merryweather’s breakout season with Cubs. “I think all it takes is a little luck,” Merryweather said. “My mom’s big. She leaves me four-leaf clovers in my hats so I always have good luck on my side.” Jordan Bastian has more.
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Yan Gomes continues to come up clutch during ‘spectacular’ season with Cubs. “Yan Gomes has been very clutchy this year,” Jim Deshaies said.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Miles Mastrobuoni quietly putting together solid second half. “His .340 average ranks first on the team in the second half...”
- Mack Liederman (Block Club Chicago*): Cubs’ Ian Happ tosses Bleacher Bum $100 bill wrapped around signed ball. “Cubs outfielder Happ and team superfan “Bleacher Jeff” have what some might call more than just a business relationship.”
- Ryan O’Rourke (Cubbies Crib*): Chicago Cubs can dream of Juan Soto again as Padres plan to reduce payroll. “The San Diego Padres are looking to pare down their payroll this offseason, leaving the 24-year-old outfielder’s fate in question.”
- Mike McGraw (Daily Herald* {$}): If Cubs fall short of playoffs, April’s Velazquez decision may prove costly. “... this team is far from a finished product.”
Food for Thought:
Eta Carinae’s stunning explosion was possibly the most dramatic astronomical event humanity has ever witnessed and NASA has released a new time-lapse of its aftermath.https://t.co/oEr8FK6fZD— IFLScience (@IFLScience) September 27, 2023
What do human cells, words and sea creatures have in common? When you look at size and number, they all share a mathematical pattern.https://t.co/TjT2wTfQFa— Science News (@ScienceNews) September 26, 2023
Here are a few of our favorites ⬇️https://t.co/1VuM0fUsvw— Live Science (@LiveScience) September 27, 2023
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading.
Loading comments...