Cub Tracks’ outside, looking in

It was the most important game of the year for the Cubs. And it turned out to be another one-run loss.

The Cubs have now lost 5 games this month after holding a lead in the 8th inning or later.



That's tied for their most such losses in any single month over the last 50 seasons (June 1991 & September 1992). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 28, 2023

It feels final, but there are four more games to be played. The Cubs as of this writing are out of the playoffs. The magic number seems unreachable.

5: Wednesday in the NL - #Cubs lose, Marlins split.



Magic number is 5 for an NL Wild Card berth.#GoCubsGo pic.twitter.com/bnYYPJr26T — Cubs Magic Number (@CubsMagicNumber) September 28, 2023

It’s been a fun season. I’m going out to the shed and getting the hot stove cleaned up and ready, and making my list and checking it twice. I’m still watching — haven’t given up, but I can read the formerly invisible ink on the wall.

Game highlights:

.@JTaillon50 owns a 1.96 ERA in his last four starts. pic.twitter.com/ThA788vwyq — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 28, 2023

The Cubs tied the game on this "passed ball"



(this somehow is not reviewable) pic.twitter.com/vNsm4rv9ZB — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 27, 2023

YAN CLUTCH GOMES pic.twitter.com/C0Mf9eqmi5 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 28, 2023

Cubs take the lead in extras on an Ian Happ sac fly! pic.twitter.com/UFTXGsSc58 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 28, 2023

Congratulations to the 2023 Southern League Champions, @smokiesbaseball! https://t.co/xTiikIVpNp — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 27, 2023

Adbert Alzolay said his live BP went well today and he’s hopeful he will be activated off the IL Friday in Milwaukee. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) September 27, 2023

