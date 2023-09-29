Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers preview, Friday 9/29, 7:10 CT

Let’s go Pirates! Let’s go Cardinals! And Monday, let’s go Mets!

Friday notes...

Between July 30, 2015, and April 8, 2018, the Cubs played nine series at Milwaukee. They won seven of them, winning 21 games and losing only nine. In 13 series since then at "Wrigley North," the Cubs have won just one, their only visit in 2020, and split one, the four-game set earlier this year. They have won just 14 games and lost 27. A win by the Cubs tonight would even the all-time series between the teams. The Brewers currently lead, 214-213. The Cubs have scored eight more runs, 1,945-1,937. (Courtesy BCB's JohnW53) HE'S GONNA BE PLAYER OF THE MONTH (HOPEFULLY): Seiya Suzuki, 26 games in September: .376/.434/.713 (38-for-101) with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 26 RBI and 17 runs scored.

THIEVERY: The Cubs have stolen 138 bases this season, tied for third-most in the N.L. and seventh-most in MLB. It's the most base thefts for any Cubs team in a single season since they had 151 in 1990.

The Cubs have stolen 138 bases this season, tied for third-most in the N.L. and seventh-most in MLB. It’s the most base thefts for any Cubs team in a single season since they had 151 in 1990. LITTLE, BIG MAN: In six appearances since being called up to the majors, Luke Little has thrown five innings and faced 24 batters, retiring 15 of them and striking out eight. He has yet to allow a run since his callup.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is the #Cubs starting lineup for game one of the final series of the regular season.



Brewers lineup:

Kyle Hendricks, RHP vs. Colin Rea, RHP

Kyle Hendricks usually throws well against the Brewers. In fact, he’s done so twice this year, once at Wrigley Field, once in Milwaukee. Overall this year: 12 innings, eight hits and three walks (0.917 WHIP). one run (unearned), 11 strikeouts.

Go get ‘em, Kyle.

Colin Rea is a former Cub, though you might not remember him much as he threw just 14 innings for the Cubs in the 2020 pandemic season with a 5.79 ERA.

This year he has made 25 appearances (21 starts) for the Brewers and has produced a 4.74 ERA and 1.220 WHIP, good for 0.2 bWAR. He has not faced the Cubs this year and has not started a game since September 8, though he was the “bulk guy” after an opener in two games since then. September is his best month this year (2.79 ERA, .191 opponents BA).

Most current Cubs have not faced him, only Cody Bellinger (0-for-2, both strikeouts) and Jeimer Candelario (0-for-1) have ever seen him, so that’s not of any real use.

Go get him, Cubs hitters.

Discuss amongst yourselves.