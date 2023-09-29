 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Brewers, Friday 9/29, 7:10 CT

By Al Yellon
/ new
Al Yellon

Go get ‘em, Kyle.

In This Stream

Cubs vs. Brewers Friday 9/29 game threads

View all 3 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...