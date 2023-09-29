Baseball history unpacked, September 29

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Harry Steinfeldt, Bob Anderson, Craig Lefferts.

Today in history:

1668 - English expedition to Hudson Bay led by Frenchman Médard Chouart Des Groseilliers arrives at Nemiscau (Rupert) River aboard the Nonsuch (beginning of Hudson Bay Company).

- English expedition to Hudson Bay led by Frenchman Médard Chouart Des Groseilliers arrives at Nemiscau (Rupert) River aboard the Nonsuch (beginning of Hudson Bay Company). 1829 - The first units of the London Metropolitan Police appear on the streets of the British capital, the city’s 1st modern police force.

- The first units of the London Metropolitan Police appear on the streets of the British capital, the city’s 1st modern police force. 1916 - American oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller becomes the world’s first billionaire.

- American oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller becomes the world’s first billionaire. 1950 - Telephone Answering Machine created by Bell Laboratories.

- Telephone Answering Machine created by Bell Laboratories. 1962 - JFK authorizes use of federal troops to integrate University of Mississippi.

- JFK authorizes use of federal troops to integrate University of Mississippi. 1982 - Cyanide laced Tylenol capsules kills seven in Chicago.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.