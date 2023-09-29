Outside The Confines: The final weekend

Well, we’re here, the final weekend of regular play is upon is. It’s wild to think that nearly 162 games have passed, because it feels like just yesterday we were freezing while watching Opening Day, and now we’re ready to be freezing going into the postseason. It’s been an incredible year of ups and downs and much shorter games (Hallelujah, Manfred did one thing right.)

So with no massive preamble or lead-in (we’ll have plenty of that in the coming weeks with postseason thought pieces and offseason trades), let’s get into the final Friday of the regular season.

Hector Neris released a statement about his interaction with Julio Rodriguez



(via @JuliaMorales) pic.twitter.com/HXFgtsd6yJ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 28, 2023

Angel Hernandez rung up Bryce Harper on this check swing call



Harper lost it, got ejected and then tossed his helmet into the crowd pic.twitter.com/JcUB2V5VhU — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 28, 2023

MiLB has a new logo



What do you think?



Was it time for a change? Which logo do you like better? pic.twitter.com/rAj7kIXifF — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) September 28, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.