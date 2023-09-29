 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: The final weekend

Say good-bye, Regular Season.

By Ashley MacLennan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Well, we’re here, the final weekend of regular play is upon is. It’s wild to think that nearly 162 games have passed, because it feels like just yesterday we were freezing while watching Opening Day, and now we’re ready to be freezing going into the postseason. It’s been an incredible year of ups and downs and much shorter games (Hallelujah, Manfred did one thing right.)

So with no massive preamble or lead-in (we’ll have plenty of that in the coming weeks with postseason thought pieces and offseason trades), let’s get into the final Friday of the regular season.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...