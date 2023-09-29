Cubs roster move: Adbert Alzolay activated from injured list, Keegan Thompson optioned

Three games remain in the 2023 regular season, and the Cubs will have their closer, Adbert Alzolay, back in the bullpen. Hopefully this will make a difference. The team activated Alzolay from the 15-day injured list before Friday’s game and optioned Keegan Thompson to the Cubs Arizona Complex League roster. The option is simply a procedural move, as the minor league season is over.

Alzolay has a 2.71 ERA and 1.016 WHIP in 57 appearances covering 63 innings this year, with 22 saves in 25 opportunities. In those 63 innings he’s walked just 12 and struck out 66, both very good rates.

Hopefully he’ll get some save chances this weekend. Alzolay has pitched in just three games this month due to forearm tightness, which is not a good thing to have. I’d have to assume at this point he’s available for all three games against the Brewers.

Thompson did not pitch at all after being recalled September 23 when Brad Boxberger was placed on the IL. Thompson had a lost year after being quite good in 2022. This year, Thompson posted a 4.71 ERA and 1.360 WHIP in 19 appearances for the Cubs, with one save. His Iowa numbers were atrocious: 8.10 ERA, 1.900 WHIP, 23 walks and eight home runs in 30 innings. Hopefully Thompson can work on whatever’s wrong and come back and have a better 2024.