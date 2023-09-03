Cub Tracks one and done

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Javier Assad trod the mound in Cincinnati, hoping to meatloaf. Alexander Canario wasn’t in the starting lineup. Why not?

“I would say he’s probably on the back end of the depth chart,” David Ross told reporters.

I see. I might have liked to see him against Andrew Abbott. Instead David Ross has seen fit to have fan favorite Patrick Wisdom person first base and gelid Christopher Morel’s bat is in the nine spot. Normally I’m a David Ross backer, but that seems questionable.

Laz Diaz behind the plate. That’s always questionable.

Despite that, Assad had a great outing, Jeimer Candelario went deep. The bullpen, normally reliable, failed again. This time Mark Leiter, Jr., had an issue. 5 hits all day ain’t going to get it done.

Career-high 8⃣ innings of shutout ball for Javier Assad! pic.twitter.com/bkH7u7sFcW — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 3, 2023

This one hurts a little but the Cubs can meatloaf the Sunday finale, take the split, and move on, slightly older and wiser and in the same situation they were in before they got to Cincinnati.

Cubs injury updates:

-Nick Burdi and Brandon Hughes are joining Triple-A Iowa on rehab assignment and expected to pitch tomorrow



-Michael Fulmer catch again today — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) September 2, 2023

Once again begging Boog Sciambi to stop sounding so happy when something bad happens to the Cubs — Infield Fly Girl (@infieldflygrl) September 2, 2023

ESPN picks up #Cubs-Diamondbacks for “SNB” on Sept. 17. — Jeff Agrest (@JeffAgrest) September 2, 2023

Food For Thought:

