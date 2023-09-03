Cub Tracks one and done

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Jimmy Buffett sings The National Anthem before Game 1 of the 1984 NLCS at Wrigley Field! #RIPJimmy #MLB #Cubs #Padres #Baseball pic.twitter.com/Ri4UhKrFq0— Baseball by BSmile (@BSmile) September 2, 2023
Javier Assad trod the mound in Cincinnati, hoping to meatloaf. Alexander Canario wasn’t in the starting lineup. Why not?
“I would say he’s probably on the back end of the depth chart,” David Ross told reporters.
I see. I might have liked to see him against Andrew Abbott. Instead David Ross has seen fit to have fan favorite Patrick Wisdom person first base and gelid Christopher Morel’s bat is in the nine spot. Normally I’m a David Ross backer, but that seems questionable.
Laz Diaz behind the plate. That’s always questionable.
Despite that, Assad had a great outing, Jeimer Candelario went deep. The bullpen, normally reliable, failed again. This time Mark Leiter, Jr., had an issue. 5 hits all day ain’t going to get it done.
Career-high 8⃣ innings of shutout ball for Javier Assad! pic.twitter.com/bkH7u7sFcW— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 3, 2023
JEIMER @Cubs lead 1-0! pic.twitter.com/oHR9eEk8Sj— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 3, 2023
This one hurts a little but the Cubs can meatloaf the Sunday finale, take the split, and move on, slightly older and wiser and in the same situation they were in before they got to Cincinnati.
Cubs injury updates:— Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) September 2, 2023
-Nick Burdi and Brandon Hughes are joining Triple-A Iowa on rehab assignment and expected to pitch tomorrow
-Michael Fulmer catch again today
Once again begging Boog Sciambi to stop sounding so happy when something bad happens to the Cubs— Infield Fly Girl (@infieldflygrl) September 2, 2023
ESPN picks up #Cubs-Diamondbacks for “SNB” on Sept. 17.— Jeff Agrest (@JeffAgrest) September 2, 2023
- Jeff Wallner (AP*): De La Cruz and Renfroe help Reds rally in 9th for 2-1 win over Cubs. “Elly De La Cruz hit a tying single and newcomer Hunter Renfroe beat out a double-play ball to drive in the winner as the Cincinnati Reds rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for the second straight night.”
- David Schoenfield (ESPN+ {$}): Ranking MLB playoff races: Who’s primed for AL, NL wild cards? “The Cubs can score runs and have a Cy Young contender in Justin Steele and a bullpen that has been better than expected.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cubs start September with split and an expanded roster that’s likely to evolve. “... the reality is the Cubs are firmly in the division race (3½ games back) or can hold on for a wild-card spot.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Chicago Cubs let a doubleheader sweep slip out of their hands and settle for a split against the Cincinnati Reds. “The disappointing end to a doubleheader that begins a critical stretch against pursuing wild-card teams doesn’t overshadow what the Cubs (72-63) saw from rookie left-hander Jordan Wicks in Game 1.”
- Bill Ladson (MLB.com*): Wicks gets birthday win with gifts from Bellinger. “We definitely have our eyes set on the [division],” Wicks said.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): How Dansby Swanson’s Cubs signing reunited two Georgia families. “Cubs general manger Carter Hawkins played baseball with Swanson’s older brother when they were teenagers.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): ‘Without her, I couldn’t do anything’: The story of how Alexander Canario’s mom helped him reach majors with Cubs. “As his condition improved, his mother shouldered less and less of the load.” Bill Ladson has more.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): How the Cubs plan to use Canario, other September call-ups. “I think he’ll get at-bats for sure the rest of the way,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. “He’s not gonna be in a position where he’s not playing for the entire month.” Evan Altman has more.
- Stephen J. Nesbitt (The Athletic {$}): Why your favorite MLB player really cares about these stats and milestones. “The gold card, awarded to players by the Commissioner’s Office when they eclipse eight years of MLB service, gives the holder and a guest free admission to any regular-season MLB game for life.”
- Ryan Taylor (NBC Sports Chicago*): Chicago Cubs pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett, who died at age 76. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”
