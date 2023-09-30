Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers preview, Saturday 9/30, 6:10 CT

Saturday notes...

The Cubs’ current stretch of 6-14 is their eighth with that record this season. Five of the previous seven were overlapping spans between April 26-30 and May 16-21. The two others were overlaps of May 6-28 and May 7-29. The Cubs had 14 such stretches last year and 12 in 2021. They had a total of just three between 2015 and 2020: two in 2016 and one in 2019. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53) HAPP-ENSTANCE: Ian Happ, last 14 games since September 13: .316/.375/.594 (17-for-53) with four doubles, four home runs, 11 RBI and nine runs scored.

Ian Happ, last 14 games since September 13: .316/.375/.594 (17-for-53) with four doubles, four home runs, 11 RBI and nine runs scored. SEIYA UPDATE: Seiya Suzuki, month of September: 27 games, .375/.436/.702 (39-for-104) with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 26 RBI and 17 runs scored.

Seiya Suzuki, month of September: 27 games, .375/.436/.702 (39-for-104) with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 26 RBI and 17 runs scored. SMY-LING: Drew Smyly as a reliever in 2023: 18 appearances, 28⅔ innings, 2.51 ERA, 1.221 WHIP, 22 strikeouts. Smyly will be back in 2024 (he has a player option for $9 million) and a multi-inning relief role might work well for him.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Brewers lineup:

Jordan Wicks, LHP vs. Eric Lauer, LHP

Jordan Wicks is lefthanded. The Brewers are 21-25 against LH starters this year, though overall they hit lefties a bit better (.709 OPS) than righties (.695 OPS).

Wicks has had a solid MLB debut. In six starts he has a 3.00 ERA and 1.121 WHIP and that’s already good for 0.9 bWAR — that hints at potentially a 4.5-5.0 bWAR season, which would be really good!

This will be Wicks’ first career game against the Brewers, so... maybe there’s a good game ahead for the Cubs.

Eric Lauer has had a weird 2023 season. He made eight starts for the Brewers in April and May, including April 2 vs. the Cubs at Wrigley Field, and it did not go well. He was diagnosed with a shoulder impingement. He went on a rehab assignment in June and that didn’t go well either. Lauer then sat for a month and the Brewers optioned him to Triple-A, where he made 10 starts with a 4.15 ERA and 1.564 WHIP.

More on all of that here. This will be Lauer’s first MLB appearance since May 20.

Patrick Wisdom homered off Lauer in that April 2 game.

