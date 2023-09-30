Cub Tracks paints it, black

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

It doesn’t look good for our stalwarts at this juncture. They face a tall order, and no mistake about it. The Cubs basically need to win out and hope nobody else in the scrum does. It is an extremely unlikely scenario, to be sure, and while there’s always hope given the vagaries of chance, the margin of error is vanishingly small and the occasion magnified by its importance. If you need more information, Al’s series preview is here.

My stoner buds and I used to listen to the Scorpions at times, and the Scorps’ song “Blackout” got to sounding, after a great many listens, as “Play Golf”. I’m sure you can smell what CT is cooking.

I will of course renounce these thoughts should the unthinkable happen. Sadly, I am fairly confident that it won’t.

Friday’s game in the city that beer made famous began with erstwhile savior Kyle Hendricks facing the former Cub Colin Rea. Rea was actually not terrible as a Cub but didn’t pitch much at the MLB level, and the Cubs did not retain his services at the end of the 2020 season. Hendricks of course needs no introduction, and the Professor is the very image of a canny veteran. Hendricks is 10-8 with a 3.40 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 33 appearances against the Brewers in his career. Colin Rea faced the Cubs once when he was a Padre, and he allowed four runs on seven hits with four walks and three strikeouts in five innings. The Cubs lost that game, though, 7-4.

Things went well until the fifth, when Hendricks had a little trouble. The Cubs trailed by three after that.

Hope that's not the last time we see Kyle Hendricks leaving the mound in a Cubs uniform. pic.twitter.com/0sPjR5ce8z — Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) September 30, 2023

It stayed that way until the eighth. And then...

22nd home run this season for Candelario! pic.twitter.com/oPXPCH2FtR — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 30, 2023

Trying to keep pace with the Marlins.

Things Ian Happ did: That!



Tie ballgame pic.twitter.com/RfZxnFQOAT — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 30, 2023

Boog: Víctor Caratini is not a Giant. JD: No he’s not. He’s a Brewer.

Brewers win in 10. Fade to black. Please Jed, next year, a bullpen. I hear Steve Goodman warming up.

