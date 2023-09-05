Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants preview, Tuesday 9/5, 6:40 CT

Tuesday notes...

A LITTLE CUBS vs. GIANTS HISTORY: Monday’s victory was the Cubs’ 600th at home against the Giants. The teams have played 1,146 games since 1883. The shutout was the Cubs’ 148th vs. the Giants, 112 when they were based in New York and 36 since they moved to San Francisco in 1958. 75 of the shutouts have come at home, 17 by yesterday’s score of 5-0. But only one of the previous 16 by 5-0 had taken place in Chicago, on May 28, 1992. Mike Morgan gave up four hits, walked seven and struck out six in eight innings. Bob Scanlan pitched a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out two. The Cubs scored three runs on five singles in the fourth inning, then Ryne Sandberg homered in the fifth and Mark Grace in the eighth. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

HOT HITTERS: Cody Bellinger, six-game hitting streak (.360/.370/.720, 9-for-25, three home runs, eight RBI), Seiya Suzuki, five-game hitting streak (.350/.409/.800, 7-for-20, three doubles, two home runs).

GREAT STARTS: Over the team's last 12 games since August 24, Cubs starters have allowed 16 earned runs in 69 innings, a 2.09 ERA that leads the major leagues.

HOME SWEET HOME: Since July 18, the Cubs are 16-6 at Wrigley Field and have outscored opponents 137-93, averaging 6.2 runs per game and allowing 4.2 runs per game.

Also:

Cubs pitchers with 8+ IP, 0 R, 12+ K, ≤2 H in start in franchise history:



*Justin Steele, today

*Jake Arrieta, 2015 no-hitter

*Jake Arrieta, 2014

*Kerry Wood, 2001

*Kerry Wood, 1998 20-K game

*Frank Castillo, 1995

*Pat Malone, 1934

*Lon Warneke, 1934



Steele is 1st LHP to do it — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) September 4, 2023

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

The Giants lineup was not available at posting time. Please check the BCB Twitter feed for the Giants lineup.

Kyle Hendricks, RHP vs. Ryan Walker, RHP

Well, this could be really interesting.

Kyle Hendricks took a no-hitter into the eighth inning June 10 in San Francisco, his best (and longest) start of the year so far.

After a rough start vs. the Braves to begin August, Kyle finished the month with a 2.48 ERA and 1.207 WHIP in five more starts, with only one home run allowed in 29 innings.

Keep up the great work, Professor.

Ryan Walker is a rookie relief pitcher who has “started” 11 games. So, he’s an opener. The last time he did this, August 26 vs. the Braves, he threw 1⅓ innings and allowed one run and was followed by Sean Manaea.

I would expect that to happen again tonight. Manaea, who the Giants signed to a two-year, $25 million deal before this season, basically washed out as a starter (7.96 ERA in early May) so they moved him to this role, in which he’s been somewhat better. Since being removed from the Giants rotation, Manaea has made 24 appearances and posted a 3.76 ERA and 1.144 WHIP. He’s averaging about 2⅔ innings and 47 pitches per appearance.

This includes 4⅓ shutout innings with five strikeouts against the Cubs in the game noted above. Manaea is on four days rest — he did warm up briefly Monday — so he seems on target to throw tonight.

If the Giants do follow Walker with Manaea, what I do NOT want to see David Ross do is reflexively replace all his LH hitters with RH hitters.

As always, we await developments.

