Cub Tracks’ giant steps in the right direction

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Bob Nightengale and Jon Heyman (among others) say everyone is going to want Cody Bellinger, should he hit the free agent market.
Nice reporting.
Ya gotta love it. I’m sure Scott Boras does. If the Cubs are going to be setting the table, use the good linen. Invite Jeimer Candelario, too. Cub Tracks is always in favor of ‘trane.
The man of Steele ascended the hill, backed by his squadron, and they sallied forth to meet the Giants, another competitor for the postseason prize, in the first of three at beautiful Wrigley Field.
Steele was effective, backed by a long ball from Seiya Suzuki:
.@suzuki_seiya_sb's 15th home run of the season! pic.twitter.com/9gY59O1grS— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 4, 2023
Logan Webb did well for himself also, making just the one mistake. Quite the pitcher’s duel — dramatic and exciting!
The Cubs got crooked in the seventh inning and chased Webb out of the game:
Seiya can't be stopped! pic.twitter.com/rsUqUxGFG0— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 4, 2023
Yan adds on! pic.twitter.com/Rk6i7zlbW2— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 4, 2023
A little insurance from @LieutenantDans7. pic.twitter.com/SNpmC0yPrM— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 4, 2023
Steele went eight, and José Cuas and his funky delivery went in to lock it down. He did so with flair.
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 4, 2023
Final: #Cubs 5, Giants 0. pic.twitter.com/Qd0EMyryra
“Hey, Chicago, what do you say?”
“Best start ever.” Justin Steele.
Justin Steele has won a career-high seven-straight decisions! pic.twitter.com/YTYGpxDrXr— Chicago Dubs (@Cubs) September 4, 2023
74-64 matches last year’s total wins. Today’s meatloaf day. Keep the line moving.
*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
The Cubs have beaten Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Logan Webb in the last week alone.— FullCountTommy (@FullCountTommy) September 4, 2023
Not sure the “They can’t win a playoff series” narrative needs to still be a thing.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Cubs’ Justin Steele cements Cy Young candidacy with career day.
- Matt Carlson (AP*): Cubs’ Steele dominates Giants in 5-0 win, moves into tie for MLB lead in victories. “Steele tossed dominant two-hit ball through eight innings to move into a tie for the major league lead in wins...”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): 5 September storylines for the Cubs. “We are in control of our own destiny,” Cubs manager David Ross said on Sunday.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): 3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs’ 4-game split in Cincinnati, including hitters stepping up and Jameson Taillon’s slow starts. “I don’t know if there’s a common thread,” Taillon said.
- Jack Vita (Fan Nation*): Should Chicago Cubs consider an opener for Taillon amid struggles? “Taillon has run into difficulty in the early innings of games.”
- Megham Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): 3 players the Chicago Cubs need to come through over the final 4 weeks of the season in their playoff push. Maybe not who you might think.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Reliever-ish returns at Iowa: Hughes, Burdi, Brown. “... Burdi is perhaps slightly less likely than Brown or Hughes to come up in September, but it’s certainly not out of the question.” MLB.com has updates also. Evan Altman has a few more details.
- NBC Sports Chicago*: Cubs manager David Ross praises Nick Madrigal for consistency this year [VIDEO].
- Jordan Campbell (Cubbies Crib*): Chicago Cubs inexplicably wasting Alexander Canario on the bench. “The Chicago Cubs promoted hot-hitting prospect Alexander Canario on Friday but the team is refusing to move off playing their established veterans.” Maddie Lee chimes in.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Big days for Cubs prospects Brennen Davis and Matt Shaw. “Davis... homered and singled and scored a couple times for the Iowa Cubs; Shaw had his first huge game at Double-A, tripling as part of a three-hit night...”
- Brad Wakai (Fan Nation*): Chicago Cubs top prospect becoming future superstar. Shaw hype. Still... ‘we await developments’. More Shaw from Evan Altman.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): What other players could the Cubs call up in September? “Just because September 1 has come and gone, doesn’t mean the Cubs are done trying to improve their roster for a playoff push.” More from Sahadev Sharma {$}.
Food For Thought:
The elephants seem to address each other with individual vocal labels, and not by simply copying each other’s calls.https://t.co/nWZ57rmHeb— IFLScience (@IFLScience) September 4, 2023
Scientists were able to use electrogenetics to control reactive oxygen species in mice and regulate their insulin levels, a proof of concept experiment that could pave the way for wearable gene control tech in the future.https://t.co/20UrKCh25z— Singularity Hub (@singularityhub) August 29, 2023
Two astrophysicists have an explanation for strange movements of objects in the Kuiper Belt.https://t.co/oEncl3e5BY— IFLScience (@IFLScience) September 4, 2023
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...