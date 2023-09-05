 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ giant steps in the right direction

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. The Cubs’ labor was not in vain during the Labor Day observance. Justin Steele shoved, the Cubs gloved and the Giants failed to cross the plate at all.

By Duane Pesice
San Francisco Giants v Chicago Cubs Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Bob Nightengale and Jon Heyman (among others) say everyone is going to want Cody Bellinger, should he hit the free agent market.

Nice reporting.

ABC’s Coverage of The 2019 ESPYS Presented by Capital One

Ya gotta love it. I’m sure Scott Boras does. If the Cubs are going to be setting the table, use the good linen. Invite Jeimer Candelario, too. Cub Tracks is always in favor of ‘trane.

The man of Steele ascended the hill, backed by his squadron, and they sallied forth to meet the Giants, another competitor for the postseason prize, in the first of three at beautiful Wrigley Field.

Steele was effective, backed by a long ball from Seiya Suzuki:

Logan Webb did well for himself also, making just the one mistake. Quite the pitcher’s duel — dramatic and exciting!

The Cubs got crooked in the seventh inning and chased Webb out of the game:

Steele went eight, and José Cuas and his funky delivery went in to lock it down. He did so with flair.

“Hey, Chicago, what do you say?”

“Best start ever.” Justin Steele.

74-64 matches last year’s total wins. Today’s meatloaf day. Keep the line moving.

Food For Thought:

