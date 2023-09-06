Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants preview, Wednesday 9/6, 1:20 CT

Today's roster move: Here

Last night’s win was the Cubs’ 9,616th since the Modern Era began in 1901. It was just their 16th by a score of 11-8, but their third in the past eight seasons. They did it at Cincinnati on June 27, 2015, then at home vs. the Pirates on Sept. 5, 2021 — exactly two years ago yesterday. Only six of the 16 have come at home and none before yesterday had been against the Giants. Last night’s game was the 1,006th between the teams in Chicago since 1901. The Cubs won by 11-8 twice at the Polo Grounds when the Giants were based in New York: on Sept. 21, 1944, and July 31, 1952. The Cubs have lost 12 games by 11-8, never to the Giants. The last three were at home against the Cardinals, in 1989, 2003 and 2004. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53) HE’S HOT: Seiya Suzuki, last 25 games since August 9: .362/.408/.734 (34-for-94) with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 18 RBI and 21 runs scored.

Seiya Suzuki, last 25 games since August 9: .362/.408/.734 (34-for-94) with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 18 RBI and 21 runs scored. SO IS THE TEAM: Since being 26-36 June 8 after a sweep at the hands of the Angels, the Cubs are 49-28. Only the Dodgers (48-26) and Braves (52-23) are better among N.L. teams in that time span.

Since being 26-36 June 8 after a sweep at the hands of the Angels, the Cubs are 49-28. Only the Dodgers (48-26) and Braves (52-23) are better among N.L. teams in that time span. HOME SWEET HOME: The Cubs are 9-3 in their last 12 home games, 17-6 at Wrigley Field since July 18 and need just two more home wins to clinch a winning season at Wrigley. They last had a winning season at home in 2020 (19-14) and last in a full season in 2019 (51-30).

Jordan Wicks, LHP vs. Alex Wood, LHP

For Jordan Wicks, this will be his Wrigley Field debut after two successful starts on the road.

There’s not much more that can be said about Wicks other than: Keep up the great work! Wicks has obviously never faced the Giants or anyone on their active roster, though they have done better vs. LH starters (23-16) than RH starters (47-53) this year.

Alex Wood had some good years for the Braves and Dodgers, but since coming to the Giants in 2021 — one good year, one bad year, one year (this year) where they don’t seem to know what to do with him.

He started the year in the rotation. With a 5.17 ERA by late June, that ended and he’s been pitching in the middle of games with an opener. A couple of starts in July did not go well. Over his last five relief appearances he hasn’t allowed a run in 9⅓ innings. So... that’s good, I guess. He threw 70 pitches in his last outing, so could probably go five in this game. As you can see below, he’s now a three-pitch pitcher, which doesn’t usually work well for a starter these days.

Wood has not faced the Cubs since 2019, so most current Cubs haven’t faced him much. Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom have homered off him.

Please visit our SB Nation Giants site McCovey Chronicles.

