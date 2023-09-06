 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Giants, Wednesday 9/6, 1:20 CT

By Al Yellon
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Go get ‘em, Jordan.

