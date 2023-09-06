Baseball history unpacked, September 6

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Vallie Eaves, Harry Perkowski, Hal Jeffcoat, Steve Macko, Derrek Lee*, Clint Frazier

Today in history:

3114 BC - Date Maya/Mesoamerican Long Count Calendar starts dating from (as corresponds to the Julian Calendar).

- Date Maya/Mesoamerican Long Count Calendar starts dating from (as corresponds to the Julian Calendar). 1666 After St Paul’s Cathedral and much of the city had been burned down over four days, The Great Fire of London is finally extinguished.

After St Paul’s Cathedral and much of the city had been burned down over four days, The Great Fire of London is finally extinguished. 1901 - US President William McKinley is shot by Leon Czolgosz, an anarchist, while visiting the Pan-American Exposition in New York.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.