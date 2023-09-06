Outside The Confines: Standing tall in the Lone Star State

Good morning. Indeed, it is a good morning. Fangraphs currently has the Cubs’ playoff odds at 87.6 percent.
- Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested on domestic violence charges last Sunday night. It’s the second time in four years that Urias has been arrested on such charges.
- Bill Shaikin explains what is next for both Urías and the Dodgers.
- Gabe Lacques writes that Urías said he was a changed man after his first arrest, but his actions speak otherwise and it will be difficult-to-impossible to believe him again.
- Bill Plaschke argues that Urías should never pitch for the Dodgers again.
- In other bad pitching news for the Dodgers, Jack Harris notes that Clayton Kershaw’s velocity was down in the Dodgers’ 6-3 loss to the Marlins.
- The agent for Shohei Ohtani, Nez Balelo, gave an update on his injury and says he will need a “procedure” in the offseason. Sam Blum has a complete transcript of Balelo’s comments. (The Athletic sub. req., but here’s a summary for non-subscribers.)
- Ken Rosenthal writes that despite his agent’s comments, there is still a lot we don’t know about Ohtani’s condition. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- One thing we do know is that Ohtani suffered an oblique “tweak” in batting practice and did not play last night.
- Astros second baseman Jose Altuve hit three home runs in his first three at-bats last night. Because he homered in his final AB on Monday, he homered in four-straight ABs and five times in his last six.
- Bradford Doolittle writes that this week’s Astros/Rangers series is the biggest matchup between the two Texas teams ever.
- Guardians pitcher Lucas Giolito accomplished something that no pitcher wants to accomplish. Giolito became the first pitcher since 1899 to allow eight runs in a start for three different teams in the same season.
- Because of that, David Fry became the first position player since 1988 to pitch four innings of relief. OK, he gave up seven runs. Fry was the first Cleveland position player since 1936 to throw four or more innings of relief.
- Guardians manager Terry Francona strongly hinted that he’ll retire after this season. No, it has nothing to do with having a position player throw four innings of relief.
- Rob Terranova has the ten hottest rookies. One Cub on the list.
- Chris Gilligan writes that this year’s crop of rookies are among the best ever.
- Matt Gelb profiles the most unusual season of Phillies most-unusual leadoff hitter, Kyle Schwarber. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- In other Heroes of ‘16 news, the Yankees have shut down Anthony Rizzo for the rest of the year with post-concussion syndrome.
- Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco suffered a broken pinkie and will miss the rest of the season.
- Tom Verducci calls the Orioles an unconventional World Series contender.
- Stephanie Apstein writes that the Nationals rebuilding efforts are ahead of schedule.
- Esteban Rivera believes that the Royals got themselves an ace from the Rangers when the traded for left-hander Cole Ragans.
- Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon note that the Mets are “well down the road” to hiring former Brewers general manager David Stearns as their new team president. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Michael Baumann writes that while he’s gotten a reputation as an “anti-bunt crank,” he believes that there are certain situations where bunting is the right call.
- The Giants acquired one player at the trade deadline, outfielder A.J. Pollock. Yesterday, the Giants released Pollock.
- In light of recent events on the South Side, Tom Schuba looks at a history of “stray bullet” shootings at baseball stadiums. It’s more common than you might think.
- Zach Buchanan looks at how baseball players in the Arizona Complex league tried to stay cool during this summer’s sweltering heat. Also, real-time urine monitors!
- Tim Britton looks at how Tom Seaver’s legacy stays alive with his vineyard. (The Athletic sub. req.) I drive past a “Tom Seaver Memorial Highway” sign at least twice a week. (When healthy.)
- And finally, Monday was team photo day for the Angels, but Shohei Ohtani missed it as he was dealing with his injuries. So the team used a body double to stand in for Ohtani. Maybe that’s what the Angels will have to do next year, too. Anyway, they plan to photoshop him into the picture later.
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.
