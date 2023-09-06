Cubs roster move: Luke Little called up, Shane Greene DFA

The Chicago Cubs today selected left-handed pitcher Luke Little from Triple-A Iowa and designated right-handed pitcher Shane Greene for assignment.

Little will wear uniform No. 43 and when he appears, it will be his major league debut.

Little is 23 and has combined to post a 5-2 record with one save and a 2.12 ERA in 36 games (four starts) between High-A South Bend, Double-A Tennessee and Iowa this season.

Little was selected by the Cubs in the fourth round of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of San Jacinto Junior College in Texas.

Greene appeared in one game, throwing a scoreless inning of relief September 3 in Cincinnati.

