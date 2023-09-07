Cub Tracks’ how tweet it is, or ‘X’ marks the spot

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

On the other hand, it’s awesome to see Jordan Wicks and Javier Assad and others do the job. I love me some homegrown. And Seiya Suzuki’s play since his family got in has been eye-opening. He’s potentially the RH counterpart to Cody Bellinger. Also, sign Bellinger. Sign Candelario, too.

The aforementioned Wicks faced Alex Wood and the Giants in Thursday’s series-closing game, with the Cubs looking for reasons to flip more bats. Or wigs.

Heads up play by Jordan! pic.twitter.com/rgPgBSoE2N — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 6, 2023

12 extra-base hits in the last 12 games.



You better Belieb it. pic.twitter.com/IMEKfABiPI — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 6, 2023

Cody Bellinger has driven in 26 runs in his last 19 games! pic.twitter.com/vCpsiMWdSL — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 6, 2023

.@mamaya_9 400 ft to the left field bleachers! pic.twitter.com/uOVZsBUcbR — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 6, 2023

Jordan Wicks final line:



6.2 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K



pic.twitter.com/FKd40964Ik — CHGO Cubs (@CHGO_Cubs) September 6, 2023

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Who do we talk to to DFA Jeff Garlin? What was that?

"This town loves baseball."



David Ross on the Wrigley Field effect. pic.twitter.com/2SYzFHF8dL — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 6, 2023

“Look, we’re in a really good position to win. The guys that got us here are going to play. And the guys that are on the bench, if they’ve got roles, they’ll fill in those roles. Canario got called up for a September call-up. He’ll play when he’s needed and fills in nicely or the game gets out of hand one way or the other – get some at-bats, get in the outfield. I think the future is bright for a lot of our minor leaguers that are coming up, but now’s not the time that I’m trying to get those guys at-bats.” — David Ross, widely reported.

He's got heart! He's got hustle!



Congratulations to @nico_hoerner, who received his 2023 #HeartandHustle Award today. pic.twitter.com/7upTquFqq5 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 6, 2023

Food For Thought:

There are 96 bags of poop on the Moon, and there are very good reasons to get them back.https://t.co/IzyUio4RzU — IFLScience (@IFLScience) September 6, 2023

The signal from space had astronomers stumped for 40 years. https://t.co/amrasU5X7p — Futurism (@futurism) September 6, 2023

What do human skin and silly putty have in common? You’re about to find out.https://t.co/BDUgdHi7I2 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) September 6, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!