Cub Tracks’ how tweet it is, or ‘X’ marks the spot

On the other hand, it’s awesome to see Jordan Wicks and Javier Assad and others do the job. I love me some homegrown. And Seiya Suzuki’s play since his family got in has been eye-opening. He’s potentially the RH counterpart to Cody Bellinger. Also, sign Bellinger. Sign Candelario, too.
The aforementioned Wicks faced Alex Wood and the Giants in Thursday’s series-closing game, with the Cubs looking for reasons to flip more bats. Or wigs.
6.2 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
“Look, we’re in a really good position to win. The guys that got us here are going to play. And the guys that are on the bench, if they’ve got roles, they’ll fill in those roles. Canario got called up for a September call-up. He’ll play when he’s needed and fills in nicely or the game gets out of hand one way or the other – get some at-bats, get in the outfield. I think the future is bright for a lot of our minor leaguers that are coming up, but now’s not the time that I’m trying to get those guys at-bats.” — David Ross, widely reported.
- James Neveau (NBC Sports Chicago*): Here is the Cubs’ magic number for an MLB playoff berth. “Applying the formula provided by MLB, the Cubs’ current magic number to clinch at least a wild card berth currently stands at 21.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Cubs know they’re good, what’s at stake, embrace pressure of playoff race into October. “We know who we have in this clubhouse. We’re going out there to win and make a late run in October,” said Kyle Hendricks.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Justin Steele has actually gotten better since setting new career high for innings. “... it’s been really cool to see a homegrown pitcher step up and assume the mantle of ace for the Cubs this season.” Patrick Mooney concurs {$}.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Marcus Stroman’s bullpen goes well, but ‘he’s got a little ways to go’. “He’s got to build up a pretty good pitch count, start facing hitters, maybe throw some live [batting practice],” David Ross said. Tony Andracki has more.
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): If the Chicago Cubs make the postseason, who will be the No. 3 starter? “We haven’t made any decision today,” said Ross.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Rookie Jordan Wicks leads Cubs to win, sweep of Giants in Wrigley Field debut. “I just keep it simple and know if I’m executing my pitches, we’ll able to get out of it, especially with the guys we have behind me.”
- Rob Terranova (MLB.com*): Here are the 10 hottest rookies over the past 30 days. “Javier Assad...The 26-year-old is one of the main catalysts for the North Siders’ surge in the standings.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Chicago Cubs sweep the San Francisco Giants behind Jordan Wicks’ quality start as younger players are helping the postseason hunt. “All three pitchers who appeared in Wednesday’s win — Wicks, Daniel Palencia and Luke Little — as well as Morel and Amaya are 24 or younger and began the season in the minors.”
- Bryan Smith (Bleacher Nation*): What to expect when you’re expecting Luke Little: an uncomfortable at-bat from someone far from small. “The Cubs have survived this season almost entirely without a left-handed reliever in their bullpen, but today, they’ll change that with a southpaw that has held LHH to a .154/.340/.154 line this year.” Andy Martinez has more.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): ‘Go time’: David Ross is sticking with his starting core as Cubs chase down playoff berth. “It’s go time for me,” Ross said Sunday in Cincinnati. “But right now, we’re gonna play pretty consistently the group that’s been out there and carrying us all year. I think they’re the ones that are gonna take us to where we wanna go.” James Neveau has more.
- Jon Greenberg (The Athletic {$}): Local guy Mike Tauchman is ‘on a mission’ during his summer in the city. “The summer of Tauchman is over, but maybe he could have a fall where he plays a role on a Cubs playoff run and enjoys some Bears victories on Sunday too.” Maddie Lee has more.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Seiya Suzuki has been Cubs’ best hitter since returning to regular role. “Imagine if he’s able to put up anything close to his recent production over a full season.”
- James Neveau (NBC Sports Chicago*): Talk with David Ross spurred Anthony Rizzo to seek second opinion: reports. “... YES clubhouse reporter Meredith Marakovits revealed that a conversation with Ross had spurred Rizzo into seeking second opinions on his health.”
