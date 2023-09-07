 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ how tweet it is, or ‘X’ marks the spot

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Cubs slay Giants, sweep series, look forward to seeing lots of the Diamondbacks. The playoffs look closer. Alexander Canario actually bats! Jordan Wicks with the quality start!

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

On the other hand, it’s awesome to see Jordan Wicks and Javier Assad and others do the job. I love me some homegrown. And Seiya Suzuki’s play since his family got in has been eye-opening. He’s potentially the RH counterpart to Cody Bellinger. Also, sign Bellinger. Sign Candelario, too.

The aforementioned Wicks faced Alex Wood and the Giants in Thursday’s series-closing game, with the Cubs looking for reasons to flip more bats. Or wigs.

“Look, we’re in a really good position to win. The guys that got us here are going to play. And the guys that are on the bench, if they’ve got roles, they’ll fill in those roles. Canario got called up for a September call-up. He’ll play when he’s needed and fills in nicely or the game gets out of hand one way or the other – get some at-bats, get in the outfield. I think the future is bright for a lot of our minor leaguers that are coming up, but now’s not the time that I’m trying to get those guys at-bats.” — David Ross, widely reported.

Food For Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

