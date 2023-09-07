A look at upcoming schedules for the Cubs and their competition for postseason spots

It’s been a while since I did one of these, so as the Cubs prepare to open a four-game set against the Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field tonight, let’s have a look at their schedule for the rest of the 2023 regular season as well as those for the teams competing against the Cubs for a postseason spot.

First, the two teams vying for the top spot in the N.L. Central.

Cubs: 22 games (10 home, 12 road)

Home: Diamondbacks (4), Pirates (3), Rockies (3)

Road: at Rockies (3), at Diamondbacks (3), at Braves (3), at Brewers (3)

The Cubs are on a roll at Wrigley Field. Since the All-Star break they are 19-9 at home, and that includes losing three of the first four at home coming out of the break.

But they’ve also done well on the road in that same time frame: 15-8. Having nine games remaining against the Pirates and Rockies should help; they’re 9-1 against Pittsburgh this year and the Rockies are playing out the string.

The Cubs handled the Braves well at Wrigley Field last month and Atlanta should be trying to line up a playoff rotation after having clinched the N.L. East.

Brewers: 23 games (13 home, 10 road)

Home: Marlins (4), Nationals (3), Cardinals (3), Cubs (3)

Road: at Yankees (3), at Cardinals (4), at Marlins (4)

This looks like an easy schedule at first glance, with three teams (Yankees, Cardinals, Nationals) out of contention. But the Yankees have won eight of their last nine (with a game coming up this afternoon against the Tigers), including sweeping the Astros on the road, and the Marlins have won six straight (again, pending their game tonight against the Dodgers).

Those last three games in Milwaukee could decide the division title. The Cubs and Brewers have split 10 games so far this year, so the winner of that series has the tiebreaker, if needed. The Cubs begin action today 1½ games out of first place. The Brewers are off today.

Now, a look at the teams competing with the Cubs for a wild card spot.

Phillies: 23 games (14 home, 9 road)

Home: Marlins (3), Braves (4), Mets (4), Pirates (3)

Road: at Cardinals (3), at Braves (3), at Mets (3)

The Phillies have a lot of divisional games remaining. So far this year they are 2-4 against the Braves and Mets and 5-5 against the Marlins. Looks like the Cardinals will have a lot to say about the Cubs’ final position this year. The Phillies are off today.

The Cubs currently trail the Phillies for the top wild card by 1½ games.

Marlins: 23 games (10 home, 13 road)

Home: Dodgers (1), Braves (3), Mets (3), Brewers (3)

Road: at Phillies (3), at Brewers (4), at Mets (3), at Pirates (3)

So the Marlins, who trail the Cubs by 3x games in the wild card race, could actually help the Cubs in the N.L. Central race by beating the Brewers, who they face seven times. Miami hosts the Dodgers tonight before heading on the road to Philadelphia and Milwaukee. They are 32-36 on the road so far this year and 5-5 vs. the Phillies.

Diamondbacks: 22 games (8 home, 14 road)

Home: Cubs (3), Giants (2), Astros (3)

Road: at Cubs (4), at Mets (4), at Yankees (3), at White Sox (3)

This is perhaps the toughest schedule of any of the contenders, with many more road games. though the D-backs have a winning record on the road (34-33).

They also have a ridiculous travel schedule which has them flying from Phoenix to Chicago to New York to Phoenix to New York to Chicago to Phoenix over the next three weeks — as you can see, all of their remaining road games are in Chicago and New York.

Hopefully, as they did with the Giants, the Cubs can put Arizona out of the race this weekend.

Reds: 20 games (9 home, 11 road)

Home: Cardinals (3), Twins (3), Pirates (3)

Road: at Tigers (3), at Mets (3), at Guardians (2), at Cardinals (3)

The Reds have the “easiest” schedule of the contenders, with just three games (Twins) against any team that currently is over .500.

Don’t count this team out, they’re pesty, as they showed the Cubs last weekend. They’re currently just half a game out of the last wild card spot, but four games behind the Cubs.