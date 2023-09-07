Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: September 7

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were swamped by the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals), 10-2.

Nick Neidert took the loss after giving up five runs on eight hits over five innings. Only two of the five runs were earned. Neidert walked one and struck out five.

For the third-straight game, left fielder Jared Young homered. In fact, the solo home run in the third inning was his fourth in the last three games and 19th overall. Young was a perfect 4 for 4 with a walk. He had two RBI.

Second baseman Chase Strumpf also got on base four times, going 2 for 2 with two walks.

Young’s home run.

For the third straight game, Jared Young goes deep and we're all tied up! pic.twitter.com/MxegiNvyNc — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) September 8, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies shut out the Mississippi Braves, 1-0. The win snapped the Smokies’ eight-game losing streak.

Walker Powell pitched the first six innings and surrendered just three hits. Powell struck out six and walked two.

Eduarniel Nunez threw the next two innings without allowing a hit to get the win. Nunez walked one and struck out four.

Hunter Bigge retired the side in order in the ninth for the save. He struck out once.

First baseman Nelson Maldonado walked with the bases loaded in the eighth inning for the only run of the game. Maldonado was 0 for 2 with two walks.

Right fielder Owen Cassie singled to lead off the sixth inning for the only Smokies hit of this game. Caissie went 1 for 4.

Rocket City also lost, so the Smokies magic number to clinch a playoff spot to three with nine games to play.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were mugged by the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals), 5-4.

Starter Grant Kipp got the loss after he surrendered four runs on eight hits over five innings. Kipp walked one and struck out three.

DH James Triantos was 1 for 5 with a two-run single in the third inning.

First baseman Felix Stevens hit an RBI double in the fourth inning. He went 1 for 3 with a walk.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans got bedazzled by the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 4-1.

Drew Gray pitched the first three innings and allowed one run on just one hit. Gray struck out five and walked two.

The loss went to Luis Rujano, who allowed two runs in the fourth inning. Rujano’s final line was two runs on two hits and two walks in just one inning. Rujano walked two and struck out one.

Left fielder Ismael Mena singled home first baseman Brian Kalmer in the second inning for the Birds’ only run. Both players were 1 for 3 with a walk.

Second baseman Pedro Ramirez was 2 for 4 with a double and a stolen base.

Catcher David Avitia was 2 for 4.

