 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Diamondbacks, Friday 9/8, 1:20 CT

By Al Yellon
/ new
Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

——

In This Stream

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Friday 9/8 game threads

View all 3 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...