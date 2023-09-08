Baseball history unpacked, September 8

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Al Demaree, Johnny Schulte, Casey Wise. Also notable: Buck Leonard HOF

Today in history:

1504 - Michelangelo’s statue of David is unveiled in Florence.

- Michelangelo’s statue of David is unveiled in Florence. 1522 - Spanish navigator Juan de Elcano returns to Spain, completing 1st circumnavigation of the globe (expedition began under Ferdinand Magellan).

- Spanish navigator Juan de Elcano returns to Spain, completing 1st circumnavigation of the globe (expedition began under Ferdinand Magellan). 1664 - Dutch surrender colony of New Netherlands (including New York) to 300 English soldiers.

- Dutch surrender colony of New Netherlands (including New York) to 300 English soldiers. 1858 - Abraham Lincoln supposedly says in a speech “You may fool all the people some of the time; you can even fool some of the people all the time; but you can’t fool all of the people all the time”.

- Abraham Lincoln supposedly says in a speech “You may fool all the people some of the time; you can even fool some of the people all the time; but you can’t fool all of the people all the time”. 1930 - American inventor Richard Gurley Drew creates Scotch tape.

- American inventor Richard Gurley Drew creates Scotch tape. 1954 - WINS radio station in NYC begins playing rock and roll music with Alan Freed’s “Rock-n-Roll Party” program.

- WINS radio station in NYC begins playing rock and roll music with Alan Freed’s “Rock-n-Roll Party” program. 1966 - ”Star Trek” premieres on NBC-TV starring William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.