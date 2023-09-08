Cubs roster move: Brad Boxberger activated, Keegan Thompson optioned

The Chicago Cubs today activated right-handed pitcher Brad Boxberger off the 60-day injured list and optioned right-handed pitcher Keegan Thompson to Triple-A Iowa.

Boxberger landed on the 15-day injured list May 15 (retroactive to May 14) with a right forearm strain. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list July 4 and in eight injury rehabilitation outings from August 14-31 threw 6.1 innings between the Rookie League ACL Cubs and Iowa, concluding with four-straight scoreless outings with the I-Cubs.

Boxberger has posted a 5.52 ERA with an 0-1 record, four holds and two saves in 17 relief outings for the Cubs, walking nine and striking out 13.

Thompson is 2-2 with one save and a 4.71 ERA in 19 relief appearances spanning two stints with the Cubs this season.

Today's game preview will post at 11:30 a.m. CT.