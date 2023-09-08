Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: September 8

Shortstop Christian Olivo was promoted to Low-A Myrtle Beach. Olivo was the Cubs’ 17th-round draft pick in 2021.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were blow away by the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals), 4-2.

Starter Riley Thompson allowed one run on two hits over 3.1 innings. Thompson walked three and struck out five.

Michael Rucker entered the game in the top of the ninth with a 2-1 lead, but he allowed three runs on two home runs to take the loss. Rucker allowed three hits over one inning. He struck out one.

For the fourth-straight game, first baseman Jared Young homered. This one came with the bases empty in the fifth inning. It was Young’s 20th home run this year and fifth over his past four games. Young went 2 for 5 and scored both Iowa runs.

Second baseman David Bote was 2 for 5. He singled home Young in the seventh inning.

Left fielder Yonathan Perlaza was 2 for 4 with a walk.

DH Bryce Windham was 2 for 4.

No one is hotter than Jared Young right now.

Big fly for JY!! Jared Young now has a home run in FOUR straight games. pic.twitter.com/jnw9C6CogK — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) September 9, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were beaten by the Mississippi Braves, 2-1 in ten innings.

Kohl Franklin turned in a strong start, allowing just one run on six hits over six innings. He walked three and struck out four.

Frankie Scalzo Jr. threw two perfect innings in relief. He struck out five of the six batters he faced.

Cayne Ueckert threw a scoreless ninth, but after the Smokies failed to score in the top of the tenth, he got the loss when the automatic runner scored on an error. The final line on Ueckert was one unearned run on one hit over 1+ innings. Ueckert struck out one and walked no one.

The Smokies had just two hits tonight. Catcher Pablo Aliendo had an RBI triple in the fifth inning. He was 1 for 3 with a walk.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs arrested the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals), 3-1.

Starter Nick Hull surrendered just one run on one hit over four innings. Hull walked two and struck out two.

Adam Laskey picked up the win in relief after the Cubs scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Laskey’s final line was no runs on one hit over 1.2 innings. Laskey walked two and struck out three.

Sheldon Reed relieved Laskey with runners on second and third and two outs in the eighth inning. Reed loaded the bases with a walk to the first batter he faced, but then got a strikeout to end the inning. Reed then pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect the save. Reed allowed no runs on one hit over 1.1 innings. He struck out three and walked one.

Right fielder Jacob Wetzel and first baseman Liam Spence hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the seventh inning to give South Bend the lead. Wetzel was 1 for 3 and Spence went 2 for 3.

Catcher Moises Ballesteros was 1 for 3 with a double and a walk.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were mystified by the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 11-7.

Marino Santy gave up three runs in the third inning, but all three runs were unearned. Santy’s final line was three unearned runs on three hits over three innings. He struck out four and walked one.

The loss went to Luis Martinez-Gomez, who got rocked for four runs over 1.1 innings on just one hit, but that one hit was a grand slam. Martinez-Gomez struck out three and walked three.

Second baseman Pedro Ramirez hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning which temporarily gave the Pelicans a 4-3 lead. It was his eighth home run this year. Ramirez was 2 for 4 with a walk. Since August 1, Ramirez is hitting .356 with six doubles and four home runs.

Third baseman Jonathon Long hit a solo home run in the third inning, his sixth as a pro and fifth in 70 at-bats with Myrtle Beach. Long went 1 for 3.

Finally, catcher Malcom Quintero clubbed a solo home run in the seventh inning, his second. Quintero went 1 for 4.

Shortstop Jefferson Rojas was 2 for 4 with one run.

Center fielder Brett Bateman was 1 for 4 with a walk, a stolen base and three runs scored.

