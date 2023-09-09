Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks preview, Saturday 9/9, 1:20 CT

Saturday notes...

STRIKEOUT FACTS: Yesterday’s game was just the 44th since 1901 in which Cubs pitchers combined to strike out at least 15 batters. It was the 30th in which they fanned exactly 15. The Cubs are 29-15 in all of those games, but have lost five of the last seven, including three in 2019 and 1 last year. Yesterday was their first such loss by 1-0 and only their third shutout defeat. Both of the others also were at home, by 3-0 to the Pirates on Sept. 17, 2012, and by 4-0 to the Brewers, on Sept. 1, 2019. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

20/20 VISION: Cody Bellinger enters today with 24 homers and 19 stolen bases, so he's one stolen base away from his first career 20-homer, 20-stolen base season. The last Cub to do that was Javier Báez in 2018 (34 HR, 21 SB). Just five other Cubs have recorded 20-20 campaigns: Frank Schulte (1911), Leon Durham (1982), Ryne Sandberg (1985, 1990 and 1991), Sammy Sosa (1993-94-95 and 1997) and Corey Patterson (2004).

Cody Bellinger enters today with 24 homers and 19 stolen bases, so he’s one stolen base away from his first career 20-homer, 20-stolen base season. The last Cub to do that was Javier Báez in 2018 (34 HR, 21 SB). Just five other Cubs have recorded 20-20 campaigns: Frank Schulte (1911), Leon Durham (1982), Ryne Sandberg (1985, 1990 and 1991), Sammy Sosa (1993-94-95 and 1997) and Corey Patterson (2004). WALKING ON BY: Ian Happ has reached career highs in runs and walks and has tied his career high with 72 RBI. His 89 walks rank fourth in the National League, one short of Matt Olson for third.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Diamondbacks lineup:

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Merrill Kelly, RHP

Justin Steele is a strong Cy Young candidate, as laid out well by BCB’s Sara Sanchez.

Over his last four starts he has a 1.38 ERA and 0.962 WHIP, with only five walks and 33 strikeouts in 26 innings. He’s also on a scoreless streak of 17 innings.

He faced the Diamondbacks twice last year and allowed two runs (one earned) in 11 innings, with four walks and 19 strikeouts. Current D-backs are 4-for-29 against him with eight strikeouts.

Merrill Kelly is a solid, 3+ WAR starter who you rarely hear much about. He just goes about his business and puts together good outings almost every time out.

He struck out 12 Reds August 24 and allowed one hit in seven innings. Then he struck out 12 Rockies and allowed four hits and a run in seven innings September 4.

And in between those two he got torched by the Dodgers for 12 hits and seven runs in five innings. Here’s hoping that’s the guy who shows up at Wrigley today. It should be noted that the starts against the Reds and Rockies were at Chase Field and the Dodger start on the road.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

