 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ the way the ball bounces

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Cubs drop another to Diamondbacks, need to meatloaf to split series.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Quinn Harris/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Well, Thursday’s game was no fun. I did get to listen to the great Pat Hughes but I would have preferred the TV. Friday, the much-maligned Jameson Taillon toed the rubber Friday, trying to reverse course and get our happy crew into friendly waters. His opponent was Zac Gallen, probably Arizona’s best starter.

It didn’t start out well. The leadoff man (Corbin Carroll) was on third with nobody out. But Taillon bore down and K’d the side after that. And then some. This would have been a game to see. Especially as the audio app crashes every inning or so.

Boog should listen to Pat over and over, to hear how it’s done. The Cubs are going to have to win the next two for a split.

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

“Like I said, the greatest fans in all baseball are Chicago Cubs fans. It was special. I cried when I got back to my hotel room and thanked God for letting me play for this team in this town before these fans.” — Carlos Zambrano.

Food For Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...