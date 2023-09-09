Cub Tracks’ the way the ball bounces

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Well, Thursday’s game was no fun. I did get to listen to the great Pat Hughes but I would have preferred the TV. Friday, the much-maligned Jameson Taillon toed the rubber Friday, trying to reverse course and get our happy crew into friendly waters. His opponent was Zac Gallen, probably Arizona’s best starter.

It didn’t start out well. The leadoff man (Corbin Carroll) was on third with nobody out. But Taillon bore down and K’d the side after that. And then some. This would have been a game to see. Especially as the audio app crashes every inning or so.

Jamo brought it today pic.twitter.com/mFAwZcNT7x — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 8, 2023

Boog should listen to Pat over and over, to hear how it’s done. The Cubs are going to have to win the next two for a split.

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Ladies and gentlemen, HIM.



Welcome back 2016 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist! pic.twitter.com/RoBhvZxLZK — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 8, 2023

“Like I said, the greatest fans in all baseball are Chicago Cubs fans. It was special. I cried when I got back to my hotel room and thanked God for letting me play for this team in this town before these fans.” — Carlos Zambrano.

Food For Thought:

Do you see 11:11 more than you'd expect? You may have experienced the Baader Meinhof phenomenon.https://t.co/5FSmTB1UP8 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) September 8, 2023

HE JUST WANTS TO BE A HAMSTER, LEAVE HIM ALONE https://t.co/1S1ftcVe3f — Futurism (@futurism) September 8, 2023

Careful what you write down, you never know who'll read it thousands of years later.https://t.co/8d1KpZhScq — IFLScience (@IFLScience) September 7, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!