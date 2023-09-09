Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: September 9

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs calmed the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals), 8-3. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak by the I-Cubs.

Stephen Gonsalves surrendered just one hit and no runs to the Storm Chasers over the first 2.2 innings. Gonsalves struck out four and walked no one.

Because Gonsalves didn’t go five innings, Brandon Hughes was awarded the win despite allowing two runs on two hits over 1.1 innings. Both runs came on a home run by Nate Eaton in the fourth. Hughes did not walk or strike anyone out.

Nick Burdi allowed a solo home run in the ninth in a rehab assignment. Burdi allowed just the one run and one hit in one inning. He struck out two and walked one.

Shortstop David Bote hit a two-run home run in the first inning, his 14th this year. Bote was 1 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored.

In the fifth inning, first baseman Matt Mervis crushed his 19th minor league home run with a man on. Mervis was 2 for 3 with two walks. He also stole a base.

Finally, left fielder Yonathan Perlaza hit the third two-run home run of the game for Iowa in the eighth inning. It was his 20th home run this year. Perlaza went 2 for 4 with a walk and three runs batted in.

Right fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was 3 for 5 with a stolen base. Crow-Armstrong scored one run and drove in one.

Center fielder Darius Hill was 2 for 4 with a double and one run scored.

Jared Young’s four-game home run streak came to an end. He was 1 for 4 with a walk and one run scored.

Bote’s home run.

Bote blast!! David Bote gives us the early lead with this two-run shot. pic.twitter.com/yUbHsL4OgT — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) September 9, 2023

Mervis’ home run.

Mash Mervis brings our lead back to four with this two-run home run! pic.twitter.com/ONcH5oQMio — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) September 10, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies lost to the Mississippi Braves, 5-4.

Starter Chris Kachmar gave up just one run on four hits over five innings. Kachmar struck out three and walked no one.

The Smokies had a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the eighth, but Blake Whitney allowed three runs on four hits over just two-thirds of an inning. He walked one and struck out one.

Porter Hodge kept the damage from being worse in the eighth inning, but after the Smokies tied it back up in the top of the ninth, Hodge gave up a walk-off run in the bottom of the inning to take the loss. The final line on Hodge was one run on two hits and an intentional walk in one inning. Hodge walked one.

DH Haydn McGeary hit a solo home run in the third inning. It was McGeary’s 15th home run with the Smokies and 18th overall. McGeary was 1 for 4.

Second baseman Matt Shaw hit a solo home run in the fifth to make it 3-1 Smokies. It was his second Double-A home run and seventh overall. Shaw went 1 for 5.

Shaw’s home run.

Matt Shaw busts out of his mini-slump with an oppo HR. pic.twitter.com/LI66WmqxN6 — Brad (@ballskwok) September 10, 2023

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs convicted the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals), 5-2.

Rafael Devers allowed just one run on one hit over five innings to claim the win. Devers walked two and struck out six.

Second baseman James Triantos was 2 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored.

DH Yohendrick Pinango doubled twice in a 2 for 4 game.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans turned off the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 1-0.

Kevin Valdez allowed no runs and no hits over five innings as he got his third win. He walked two and struck out three.

Angel Hernandez pitched the next two innings and did not allow a baserunner. Hernandez struck out two.

The Pelicans had a no-hitter going until one out in the eighth when Garrett Brown gave up a single. Brown did pitch the final two innings and got the save. He allowed two hits. He struck out four and walked one.

First baseman Brian Kalmer homered in the fourth inning for the only run of the game. It was Kalmer’s tenth home run of the season. He was 3 for 4 with a double and the home run.

Highlights: