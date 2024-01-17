Baseball history unpacked, January 17

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs Birthdays: Milt Scott, Bob Glenalvin, Hank Leiber, Don Zimmer, Pete LaCock, Tyler Houston, Jeff Beliveau, Michael Hermosillo*. Also notable: Louis Santop HOF.

Today in History:

1377 - Pope Gregory XI moves the Papacy back to Rome from Avignon.

- Pope Gregory XI moves the Papacy back to Rome from Avignon. 1595 - King Henry IV of France declares war on Spain - lasts till 1598.

- King Henry IV of France declares war on Spain - lasts till 1598. 1773 - Captain James Cook becomes the first to cross Antarctic Circle (66° 33’ S).

- Captain James Cook becomes the first to cross Antarctic Circle (66° 33’ S). 1821 - Mexico permits Moses Austin and 300 US families to settle in Texas. After his death his son Stephen leads a colony to Texas.

- Mexico permits Moses Austin and 300 US families to settle in Texas. After his death his son Stephen leads a colony to Texas. 1920 - First day of prohibition of alcohol comes into effect in the US as a result of the 18th Amendment to the Constitution.

- First day of prohibition of alcohol comes into effect in the US as a result of the 18th Amendment to the Constitution. 1946 - United Nations Security Council holds its 1st meeting, at Westminster Central Hall in Westminster, England.

- United Nations Security Council holds its 1st meeting, at Westminster Central Hall in Westminster, England. 1966 - Martin Luther King Jr. opens the Chicago Campaign, a nonviolent campaign aimed at achieving fair housing practices.

Common sources:

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid. We are trying to set the record as straight as possible. But it isn’t brain surgery.

Also, the ‘history’ segment is highly edited for space and interest. Of course a great many other things happened on those days. We try to follow up on the interesting or unfamiliar ones.

And everything is subject to editorial oui.

Thanks for reading.